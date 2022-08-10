Read full article on original website
WBKO
Homeowners allowed brief visits home days after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Wednesday’s explosion on Weinbach Avenue, which took the lives of three people, several nearby houses had to be evacuated until the city could ensure their stability. The owners of those homes still can’t move back in, but the city gave them the chance to...
WBKO
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
WBKO
Boil water advisory: Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory. Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.
