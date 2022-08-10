ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Homeowners allowed brief visits home days after Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Wednesday’s explosion on Weinbach Avenue, which took the lives of three people, several nearby houses had to be evacuated until the city could ensure their stability. The owners of those homes still can’t move back in, but the city gave them the chance to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
GRAHAM, KY

