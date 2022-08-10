Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Suspect who triggered Amber Alert in custody; 29-year-old arrested while receiving treatment for gunshot wound
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork Police have revealed new information in the arrest of a suspect who triggered an Amber Alert Tuesday night after a violent confrontation with officers in a local Walmart store parking lot. Danny Sihalath, 29, is now booked into...
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
kjzz.com
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
ksl.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old boy walking with his mother
WEST VALLEY CITY — With the help of watchful residents, police have arrested a man who they say left the scene after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy with his pickup truck on Wednesday. About 11:40 p.m., a woman and her son were walking together along 4000 West near...
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
Police looking for missing endangered toddler, son of wanted fugitive
Police are searching for a toddler who they say is endangered and believed to be traveling with his father, who is wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide.
ksl.com
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video
BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
kjzz.com
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
ksl.com
Good Samaritan tries to chase hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A witness is recounting trying to follow a hit-and-run driver after the driver killed an 11-year- old boy in West Valley City and took off. West Valley police arrested a man Friday in connection with the incident. Police said the truck, which they described as...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
kjzz.com
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
FATAL CRASH: Person ejected from pickup truck in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning. At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63. “For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, […]
kjzz.com
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
SLCPD: Man pinned under car in critical crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are furthering their investigation into a crash that allegedly left one person pinned under a car with life threatening injuries on August 12. SLCPD say this investigation began at 3:21 p.m. today when an officer was flagged down near 450 South […]
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
One dead, another critical after wrong-way near Tooele
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition, after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning.
