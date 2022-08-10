ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kjzz.com

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herriman, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Herriman, UT
City
Joseph, UT
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Police#Companion Animal#Doodle#Violent Crime
ksl.com

Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
DRAPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: Person ejected from pickup truck in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning. At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63. “For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: Man pinned under car in critical crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are furthering their investigation into a crash that allegedly left one person pinned under a car with life threatening injuries on August 12.  SLCPD say this investigation began at 3:21 p.m. today when an officer was flagged down near 450 South […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy