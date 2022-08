Joe Calderone, former Daily News investigative reporter and Newsday alum, has written a novel about one aspect of the 9/11 attacks and subsequent days. “Don’t Look Back” is a novel, barely, that reminds us of the enduring pain and anguish of victims’ families and the unanswered questions that might have eased some of that suffering.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO