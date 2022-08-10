Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA's Omniverse Engine Can Create Hyper-Realistic Digital Avatars
NVIDIA has long been working on artificial intelligence and digital avatars, previously unveiling technology that can turn a 2D image into 3D objects or environments in a matter of milliseconds. Now, the company has unveiled its Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, designed to make creating digital avatars much easier than before.
Digital Trends
HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation review: a serious Mac Studio rival
HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation “The HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation is both amazingly small and surprisingly powerful.”. A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine a compact workstation like the HP Z2 Mini G9. It’s smaller than a shoebox, but has full desktop-class components within its black box.
PC Magazine
G Data Antivirus for Mac Review
You know by now that while macOS security is better than what Windows offers, you still need to install antivirus protection on your Macs. Your choices range from no-frills products that focus strictly on removing and preventing malware to full-blown security suites with bushels of protective features. G Data Antivirus for Mac lives at the no-frills end of that spectrum. It does its job in a workmanlike fashion and doesn’t go beyond. That style will surely suit some, but we like to see more extensive security options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Support for dual GPUs could be making an unexpected comeback
Intel seems to be bringing back something that Nvidia and AMD had long given up on: the ability, and the incentive, to use dual graphics cards in a single system. Multi-GPUs were once a big deal, but the latest generation abandoned that idea for a variety of reasons. However, Intel has allegedly confirmed that you’ll be able to use multiple Intel Arc GPUs at once. Will that help Intel capture some of Nvidia’s and AMD’s customer base?
Digital Trends
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
PC Magazine
Origin PC Millennium 5000T Review
In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.
PC Magazine
Intel: Arc A750 Beats Nvidia's RTX 3060, at Least on Newer Games
Last week, Intel admitted its upcoming Arc graphics cards can suffer a performance drag when it comes to older PC games. But now the company is showing off how the Arc A750 GPU can shine while running the latest PC titles. The company released a video with benchmarks comparing the...
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
PC Magazine
Save More Than $200 on a Panasonic Lumix GX85 Camera
Most people are content using a smartphone to capture moments and memories, while others require something a little more professional. The Panasonic Lumix GX85 digital camera will do the trick—and it's on sale from Amazon(Opens in a new window) with two detachable lenses for 25% off the retail cost.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival just got a massive $730 price cut
If you’re looking for great performance and good looks, we’ve found one of the best laptop deals for your needs. Available at Dell right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop for $1,568, saving you a huge $732 off the usual price. One of the most appealing laptops around right now, this is a great opportunity to save big on something that will sustain you for a long time to come. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
PC Magazine
Meta Expands Test of End-to-End Encryption Features in Messenger
Meta is testing additional end-to-end encryption (E2EE) features in Facebook Messenger—and not just because it has been roundly criticized for not enabling these protections by default. "We’re working hard to protect your personal messages and calls with end-to-end encryption by default on Messenger and Instagram," Meta says. "Today, we’re...
Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy Watch models at Best Buy and get up to $60 in gift card credit
Get the best tech on your wrist with the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Pre-order them at Best Buy and get up to $60 in gift cards.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a $1,519 price cut (seriously)
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is part of Lenovo’s ongoing laptop deals, with a massive 50% discount that slashes its price to $1,520 from its original price of $3,039. That’s $1,519 in savings for a device that’s made by one of the best laptop brands. It’s unclear how long this lowered price will last, so before it goes back to normal, you should hurry and make the purchase.
PC Magazine
Hackers Breach Cisco and Steal Data, But Fail to Deploy Ransomware
Cisco has revealed that it was hacked by a group affiliated with several well-known criminal groups, including Lapsus$, UNC2447, and the Yanluowang ransomware gang. The company's threat intelligence group, Cisco Talos, says it "became aware of a potential compromise" on May 24. It responded to the potential breach alongside the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and confirmed the company had indeed been hacked.
Your SSD is fast, but it's got a dirty side
Every PC user appreciates an SSD. They're fast, they sip power, they're tiny, and they don’t make any noise. The stalwart mechanical hard drive isn't going anywhere though, at least for the next few years, thanks to their density and $/GB advantage. Turns out, those aren't the only advantages the HDD has. That HDD may have a lower lifetime carbon footprint too.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 17 is $700 off today in rare flash deal — but hurry!
Keen to grab the new Dell XPS 17? Right now at Dell, you can save big by getting the Dell XPS 17 for $2,100 saving you a huge $700 off the usual price of $2,800. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory in the slightest but if you’ve been looking out for laptop deals where you can buy something high-end at a considerable discount, this is the one to jump on. Read on while we take you through why the Dell XPS 17 laptop could be the one for you.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
PC Magazine
Telegram CEO Says Apple Was Jealous of Its New Animated Emoji
Who'd have thought animated emoji could be so controversial?. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says Apple refused to approve the latest version of the messaging app until a batch of animated emoji (which, to absolutely nobody's surprise, Telegram refers to as Telemoji) were removed. The problem appears to have been that...
