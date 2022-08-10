Framingham Health Officials closed two beaches on Friday (8/12) due to high E.coli levels. Tests showed high levels of bacteria in the water at beaches around Learned Pond and Lake Waushakum. Both beaches will reopen once follow up tests show E.coli levels within acceptable levels. The beach at Learned Pond was previously closed on July 21st due to high E.coli levels as well. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. High E.coli levels increase the risk of illness upon contact or incidental ingestion of the water.

