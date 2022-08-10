ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabio Carvalho 'is going to be a star... a la David Beckham', raves Phil Thompson, with Liverpool legend claiming new 19-year-old signing 'will shock everybody' in the Premier League with his creativity

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Liverpool favourite Phil Thompson has hailed Fabio Carvalho and believes the Reds midfielder will become a star and 'shock everybody'.

Carvalho, an attacking midfielder, joined Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract at Fulham for a £5million fee.

He excelled for the Cottagers last season, scoring 10 times and adding eight assists in 36 games as Fulham romped to the Championship title.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in both the Community Shield and Premier League opener against his former side on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmokA_0hCWzD2I00
Fabio Carvalho joined Liverpool this summer and made his debut in the Community Shield 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XZ7V_0hCWzD2I00
The midfielder excelled for Fulham last season as Marco Silva's side won the Championship

Thompson believes Liverpool have managed to pull of a sensational move by adding Carvalho and that he will shock the Premier League with his creativity.

‘The boy Carvalho is going to be some player by the way,’ Thompson told Off the Ball.

‘Because of his age and because he’s so young you would think that, but you have a year in the Championship and that is a tough league.

‘I’ve seen enough of him at Fulham, I didn’t watch all of the games, but what he brings as much as goals are his assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqBGw_0hCWzD2I00
Phil Thompson believes Carvalho is 'going to be a star' at Anfield and compared the 19-year-old to David Beckham

‘That’s what people look at. Yes, you can help people with those, but you need to have it a la David Beckham and that’s what Carvalho is, he’s going to be a star, he will shock everybody.’

The signing of Carvalho is part of Jurgen Klopp’s wider strategy to bring in talented homegrown youngsters to Anfield as he continues to evolve the squad after signing a new contract last season.

The Portuguese under-21 international joins a number of other young stars who the Reds have signed over the past few years including Harvey Elliot, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon.

The midfielder endeared himself to Liverpool fans last season by opening the scoring for Fulham in an FA Cup clash at Man City.

With Thiago Alcantara out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and Curtis Jones missing the Reds’ Premier League opener, Carvalho will hope to establish himself in the Liverpool team over the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJcks_0hCWzD2I00
The Portuguese under-21 international (left) will hope to step up in Thiago Alcantara's absence

Comments / 0

