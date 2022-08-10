Eddie Hearn accuses Tyson Fury of only 'piping up' so he can take Anthony Joshua's thunder ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch, as The Gypsy King calls for his fight with Derek Chisora to be held at Old Trafford

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has called out Tyson Fury for attempting to steal Anthony Joshua's thunder ahead of the 32-year-old's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk later this month.

Fury has been posting training videos and started trash talking his old rival Derek Chisora, as the pair are currently in talks over a third fight after their previous bouts in 2011 and 2014.

The Gypsy King is currently 2-0 against Chisora, winning the first clash by decision and forcing him to retire in the second.

Eddie Hearn (pictured) feels that Tyson Fury is trying to steal Anthony Joshua's thunder

The Gypsy King has said his third fight with Derek Chisora should be held in Manchester

Fury has won both of their fights, most recently in 2014 when Chisora was forced to retire

Speaking on Instagram, Fury said: 'Everything is sorted, looking good. Contract be over or a day or so. Peace out, you're getting knocked out.'

He also spoke about wanting the fight to be at Old Trafford, as they had already fought in Chisora's home town of London and the third bout 'should be held in Manchester'.

Hearn feels the timing of rematch discussions from Fury has been designed to take the attention away from Anthony Joshua.

The promoter told iFl TV: 'Yeah, because Anthony Joshua is obviously fighting in a couple of weeks, so [Fury's] going to start piping up again.

'All eyes are on AJ in Saudi in two weeks tonight. It's unbelievable how quickly it's come around.

'A little week this week of us locking in our schedule for September, October, and November, and then off to Saudi to see AJ do the business.'

Joshua's fight will see him aiming to join the likes of Muhammad Ali and Vitali Klitschko as a three-time world heavyweight champion.

He lost the belts to Usyk in their last fight but will be looking to bounce back immediately, as he did in 2019 after losing to Andy Ruiz Jnr.