Eddie Hearn accuses Tyson Fury of only 'piping up' so he can take Anthony Joshua's thunder ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch, as The Gypsy King calls for his fight with Derek Chisora to be held at Old Trafford

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has called out Tyson Fury for attempting to steal Anthony Joshua's thunder ahead of the 32-year-old's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk later this month.

Fury has been posting training videos and started trash talking his old rival Derek Chisora, as the pair are currently in talks over a third fight after their previous bouts in 2011 and 2014.

The Gypsy King is currently 2-0 against Chisora, winning the first clash by decision and forcing him to retire in the second.

Eddie Hearn (pictured) feels that Tyson Fury is trying to steal Anthony Joshua's thunder
The Gypsy King has said his third fight with Derek Chisora should be held in Manchester
Fury has won both of their fights, most recently in 2014 when Chisora was forced to retire

Speaking on Instagram, Fury said: 'Everything is sorted, looking good. Contract be over or a day or so. Peace out, you're getting knocked out.'

He also spoke about wanting the fight to be at Old Trafford, as they had already fought in Chisora's home town of London and the third bout 'should be held in Manchester'.

Hearn feels the timing of rematch discussions from Fury has been designed to take the attention away from Anthony Joshua.

The promoter told iFl TV: 'Yeah, because Anthony Joshua is obviously fighting in a couple of weeks, so [Fury's] going to start piping up again.

'All eyes are on AJ in Saudi in two weeks tonight. It's unbelievable how quickly it's come around.

'A little week this week of us locking in our schedule for September, October, and November, and then off to Saudi to see AJ do the business.'

Joshua's fight will see him aiming to join the likes of Muhammad Ali and Vitali Klitschko as a three-time world heavyweight champion.

He lost the belts to Usyk in their last fight but will be looking to bounce back immediately, as he did in 2019 after losing to Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Joshua (right) will fight Oleksandr Usyk (left) in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later this month

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Quitting West Ham was one of my toughest decisions': Stuart Pearce opens up on the pain of walking away from coaching, his former club Nottingham Forest's battle to stay in the Premier League... and starring in a Stranglers video!

Stuart Pearce will sit down in front of the television on Sunday afternoon and do his best to remain, as he puts it, ‘nicely neutral’. For in the red corner are Nottingham Forest, hosting their first Premier League game at the City Ground for 23 years, the club with whom Pearce spent 12 years of his career, most of it as captain, and led them to two League Cup triumphs and an FA Cup final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm trying to model my game on Gareth Bale': Ryan Sessegnon has gone from Tottenham's forgotten man to a star player under Antonio Conte... now the 22-year-old is ready for a tough test against Chelsea

Ryan Sessegnon is only 22 but it feels like this has been a long time coming for him. That comes of making his debut at 16 for Fulham, then being part of a great generation of England youth players, winning the Under 19 European Championship in 2017 and being touted as one of the best of the emerging talents from south London at that time, which included Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Emile Smith Rowe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reveals heartbreak over his sick parents as he beats fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur to keep firming as one of the favourites to take out the US Open crown

Nick Kyrgios demolished fellow Australian Alex de Minaur at the Canadian Open on Friday and immediately opened up about his heartbreak over his sad family situation back home. The Wimbledon runner-up, currently sitting at No.37 on the ATP rankings, put on a masterclass against de Minaur, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-3 and claiming victory in just 62 minutes.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Not for sale! Manchester United re-iterate their stance that Marcus Rashford is staying at Old Trafford as PSG prepare offer for England forward following talks with his brother... with the Red Devils set to finalise £15m Adrien Rabiot deal

Manchester United have reiterated Marcus Rashford is not for sale as Paris Saint-Germain continue to pursue the England striker. The French champions held talks with Rashford's brother last week and are willing to make an offer for the 24-year-old, who has been out of sorts and out of form for more than a year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'De Gea needs to shipped to a isolated desert' Man United fans express frustration as David De Gea drops major clanger to give Brentford the lead...while Gary Lineker describes Spaniard's mistake an absolute howler

Manchester United fans have vented their frustration at goalkeeper Davide de Gea following his gaffe in United's game against Brentford on Sunday evening. The Spanish stopper let slip a shot from the Bees Josh DaSilva slip under his grasp to see Brentford open the scoring, in a torrid first half for United that saw them ship three further goals to Thomas Frank's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Look at me when I'm talking to you': Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have a furious bust-up live on-air over who is to blame for Man United's desperate demise... before joking they will fight on the Joshua-Usyk undercard!

Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were involved in an astonishing post-match bust-up live on-air following Manchester United's sensational hammering at Brentford. United were beaten 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with all the goals coming in the first 35 minutes through Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo to ensure they started the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats for the first time in 30 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand claims Everton's new summer signing Amadou Onana can emulate ex-Blues and Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini... as he backs the £33m man to have a big impact at Goodison Park

Rio Ferdinand has compared Everton's new summer signing Amadou Onana to former attacking midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The pundit made the comparison between Onana and the ex-Everton and Manchester United midfielder when speaking full time following Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Frank Lampard's side. Onana was introduced from the bench and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

