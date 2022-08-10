ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dicing with death on Britain's railways: Children dance next to live tracks as a train approaches and dangle off a bridge just feet from power lines in terrifying safety campaign video

By Brooke Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Heart-stopping footage of children dangling from a railway bridge and dancing in front of an oncoming train have been released in a series of safety campaign videos.

British Transport Police have urged parents to warn their children of the dangers of playing near train lines following these worrying incidents in the East Midlands this summer.

In one clip, a group of teens shuffle across a narrow ledge of a bridge just feet away from the 25,000 volt overhead power lines.

One boy can then be seen dangling from the ledge over the tracks and inches away from the live wires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9QZX_0hCWrTCM00
A group of teens (pictured) squeeze through the spiked fence to climb along the bridge ledge. One boy in a black top is even seen grabbing on to the top of the bridge and leaning back.  

Three more boys then squeeze through the gap in the spiked fence to join in.

Another clip from last month shows three children walking across a pedestrian crossing before stopping in the middle of the track.

Two girls hop off the path just inches from the live rails where they dance as a train approaches, sprinting off moments later.

BTP Nottingham Inspector Ellis Turner said: 'Unfortunately we have seen too many times the tragic and life changing consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44j6ny_0hCWrTCM00
Two young girls (pictured) hop off the pedestrian crossing and begin dancing, inches away from the live tracks.  

'This summer holidays it is essential that young people know the dangers of being trackside.

'Education and following a good example from parents and guardians is vital in ensuring the safety of young people, understanding where they are and what they are up to and by discouraging dangerous activities.

'A common misconception is that you must touch the cable to be electrocuted but physical contact with the cable doesn’t need to happen, 25,000 volts of electricity can jump from the overhead lines.'

BTP, Network Rail and EMR are running a hard-hitting safety campaign called ‘You Vs Train’ to tackle the problem during the summer holidays.

Alan Colclough, East Midlands Operations Risk Advisor at Network Rail said: 'The reckless behaviour we’ve seen in recent months is deeply concerning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gHUa_0hCWrTCM00
British Transport Police have urged parents to warn their children of the dangers of playing near rail lines in a bid to prevent more young people from risking their lives 

'The railway is not a playground and you never know when the next train is approaching.

'The railway is also full of hidden hazards, and on the parts which have overhead electric power lines the electricity is always on.

'I strongly urge parents to have a conversation about railway safety with their children, especially during the summer holidays.'

Passengers and the public are asked to report any concerns or incidents by texting BTP on 61016 or calling 0800 405040.

