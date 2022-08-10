ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neigh impossible! Mind-bending video appears to show horses walking on water along Arizona river

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the mind-bending moment two majestic wild horses appeared to walk on water in Arizona, as an optical illusion saw them 'float' down a river in front of stunned locals.

Kelli Rogers had been paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, spending last month with her excited grandkids when they noticed the two horses.

The 58-year-old was left speechless when she saw the horses appearing to float on the water.

In the clip, the horses appear to be standing on a raft on the surface of the water as the scenery moves by behind them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt1I8_0hCWqfnz00
An optical illusion saw two majestic horses 'float' down a river in front of stunned locals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rvmon_0hCWqfnz00
In the clip, the horses appear to be standing on the surface of the water as the scenery moves by behind them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flnN6_0hCWqfnz00

But the horses were in shallower water than the person filing, who were paddleboarding past the horses.

It gives the appearance they were nearer to Kelli and her children than the scenery behind them, giving the appearance they were moving when in fact they were staying still.

Kelli said: 'It was crazy. It wasn't until I got home and looked at the video that I was like "oh, they look like they're floating".

She added: 'It was one of those moments where they were stood completely still in a few inches of water. As we passed by, they didn't move. They just don't stand still like that often.'

Other social media viewers joked about the illusion, suggesting Jack and Rose from the Titanic should have fit on the door together if two horses could fit on a raft.

'Ok start over; if they fit, Jack totally had enough room! Rose needed to move over,' said one commenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3VH5_0hCWqfnz00
Kelli Rogers is pictured with her two children. They had been paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona when they spotted the horses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gdb6h_0hCWqfnz00
She watched the footage back and saw the horses appeared to be the ones floating on water

After sharing the video on TikTok, Kelli's clip attracted more than 8.3million views and more than 1.1million comments and likes.

One viewer said: 'Why did I think these horses were on a raft floating down the river so majestically?'

Another said: 'It took me like six times watching to realise that you are floating down stream and they aren't moving.'

Another TikToker said: 'I thought my eyes were deceiving me...until I realised you are the one going down stream...what a capture... just beautiful.'

Debra Bradford
3d ago

sometime I say they feed hurt and water always soothes the pain running on concrete and rocks that do hurt their feet so when you see them doing that I say they soaking their old bones what do you think or maybe they just like standing in in the water

Reply(1)
9
Gwendolyn Hanan
3d ago

This so ridiculous one is left to assume the author has never seen horses before. UTTERLY RUDICULOUS, who gives these idits jobs????

Reply(2)
12
Elizabeth Troffo
2d ago

this is what horses should be doing enjoying the countryside not standing 24 hours on Manhattan jungle cement just saying

Reply(1)
6
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
