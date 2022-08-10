West Ham 'will miss out on Juventus-bound Filip Kostic despite offering Frankfurt £3m more for the winger'... as the Serb snubs the Hammers with 'his heart set on joining the Italian giants'

West Ham are set to miss out on Filip Kostic despite offering Frankfurt £3m more than Juventus, with the player expected to join the Italian giants, according to reports.

The winger will arrive in Turin for a fee between £13.5m-£14.5m and undergo his medical with Massimo Allegri’s side tomorrow.

According to Sky Sport Italia, West Ham made a higher offer to Frankfurt for Kostic which exceeded £16.8m.

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic is 'set to join' Juventus despite West Ham's interest

The Hammers offered £3m more for Kostic but he was desperate to sign for the Italian giants

However, the Serb was desperate to join Juventus and had reached an agreement over personal terms with the Serie A side before they finalised a transfer fee with Frankfurt.

Indeed, Kostic has been left out of Eintracht Frankfurt's squad for their European Siper Cup clash with Real Madrid this evening, in order to complete the move.

West Ham's summer signings so far

Gianluca Scamacca - £30m (Sassuolo)

Nayef Aguerd - £28m (Rennes)

Maxwell Cornet - £17.5m (Burnley)

Flynn Downes - £9m (Swansea)

Alphonse Areola - £7.75m (PSG)

This comes as a blow to West Ham who continue to look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

The Hammers had been chasing Kostic for the past few weeks but grew frustrated in their pursuit.

David Moyes’s side have already added Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet, Flynn Downes, Nayef Aguerd, along with making Alphonse Areola’s loan move permanent.

They had hoped Kostic, who shares the same agent as Scamacca, would add further firepower to their side and ease the attacking burden on Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

The Hammers were outplayed in their first game of the season, going down 2-0 to an Erling Haaland-inspired Man City on Sunday, and looked short of ideas going forward, registering just one shot on target.

Kostic was influential as Frankfurt won the Europa League, with three goals and six assists

Massimo Allegri will hope to have Kostic available for his side's Serie A opener on Monday

Kostic was part of the Frankfurt team who knocked West Ham out of the Europa League semi-finals last season and was crucial in the German side’s European triumph.

He scored three goals and added six assists during the competition, while he also netted his penalty in their 5-4 shootout victory over Rangers in the final.

The winger has won 48 caps for Serbia and is expected to sign a three-year deal worth £3m with the Old Lady.

It brings to an end a four-year-spell with the German side.

Kostic contributed 35 goals and 67 assists across 249 games after he joined from Hamburg in 2018.

Frankfurt face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening in Helsinki, while Juventus hope Kostic will be available for their Serie A opener against Sassuolo next Monday.