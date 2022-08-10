REVEALED: Darren Fletcher watched Watford winger Ismaila Sarr net stunning halfway line strike at West Brom on Monday as Man United widen the net in bid to bolster their attack

Manchester United's technical director Darren Fletcher was at the Hawthorns on Monday night to watch Watford's Ismaila Sarr - who went on to score one of the goals of the season.

The Senegalese winger made headlines as he broke the deadlock from inside his own half, just 10 minutes into the Championship game - after catching West Brom's David Button off his line.

The goal could now prove to have a bigger impact than just a viral clip on social media with United contemplating a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Fletcher, who spent 13 seasons playing at Old Trafford before becoming technical director earlier this year, was sent to the West Midlands to continue United's assessment of the Watford winger.

The Red Devils have made it clear that they are not finished with their summer transfer business and are compiling a shortlist of names that they hope to secure before the end of the window.

Sarr did not do his chances over a potential move to Manchester any harm on Monday, with his sensational 60-yard goal putting his suitors on red alert.

In the game, the Senegalese international collected the ball in his own half and saw Button standing outside of his penalty area.

Without barely a second thought, he unleashed a remarkable effort that left the keeper looking rather sheepish.

Watford would likely be reluctant to sell their star man this summer as they look to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Sarr will be seen as a major part of their plans this year, having registered 13 goals and five assists in their 2020-21 campaign - the last time they were in the Championship.

All-in-all, he's netted 25 goals in 94 appearances since his club-record move from Rennes in 2019. He was also part of Senegal's AFCON-winning side earlier this year.

Sarr wheels away in celebration during Senegal's AFCON quarter-final against Guinea

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a £15m fee for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Sarr isn't the only player spearheading United's transfer target list - with the club also making movements to sign Juventus' Adrian Rabiot and Bologna's Marko Arnautovic this week.

Rabiot's move looks close to completion whereas their pursuit of Arnautovic looks to have come to an end following the Italian club's lofty valuation of the Austrian.

Their desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo as well this week - but he is waiting to see if PSV qualify for the Champions League group stages before deciding on his future.