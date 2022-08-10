ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Chelsea could line up this season after stealing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona under Man Utd’s noses

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lk0O3_0hCWmBo700

FRENKIE DE JONG could transform Chelsea from top four candidates to possible Premier League title challengers.

The Blues are reportedly close to agreeing a £67.6million deal with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buDRU_0hCWmBo700
Here is how Chelsea could start if they sign Frenkie de Jong and Wesley Fofana

Manchester United had made landing the 25-year-old their No1 target, but the West London outfit are now in pole position to secure his services.

Having laboured to a 1-0 win away at Everton on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel is desperate for more reinforcements.

A new centre-back remains a priority for the German gaffer, with Leicester's Wesley Fofana eyed up.

Chelsea have already had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old as they line up a third offer in excess of £80m.

It remains to be seen whether the club bring in a centre-forward after allowing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan.

Meanwhile they have also sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig in a £23.5m deal.

Barca star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a shock switch back to England after six months following his spell at Arsenal.

However Barcelona have just given the Gabon international a new number in a sign they will not be selling the 33-year-old.

Here SunSport takes a look at how Chelsea could line-up once the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Edouard Mendy will surely retain his place between the sticks having established himself as the club's No1 following his arrival from Rennes in 2020.

Should Fofana be brought in, he would likely partner Thiago Silva and new recruit Kalidou Koulibaly in the heart of defence.

Reece James would then be deployed as a right wing-back, with Marc Cucurella to potentially start ahead of Ben Chilwell on the opposite side.

And if De Jong is snapped up, he could play alongside N'Golo Kante in the middle of the pitch at the expense of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Raheem Sterling, who joined from Manchester City for £50m last month, could then feature next to English compatriot Mason Mount in an advanced role.

Should Aubameyang fail to be brought in, Kai Havertz could be trusted to lead the line, with Armando Broja having to settle for a place on the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjgY6_0hCWmBo700
This is another way of how the Blues could line up under Thomas Tuchel should they do a deal for Aubameyang

Comments / 0

SOCCER
Chelsea F.C.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay transfer with striker ‘set to have Barcelona contract terminated’

JUVENTUS are reportedly on the verge of signing Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Barcelona. Depay, 28, has been told by Barca chiefs that he is surplus to requirements. The La Liga giants have already stripped the striker of his No.9 shirt following the arrival of Robert Lewandowsi, who joined the club in a £42.5million transfer from Bayern Munich last month.
SOCCER
