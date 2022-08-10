Read full article on original website
See Inside 10 Unique Tiny Houses in Colorado on AirBnB
When you take a vacation in the fall or winter, you want to get away; sometimes that means not too far away but definitely someplace different. That's where these Colorado tiny houses come in. Here are some tiny houses that you can stay at in Colorado, that vary in styles...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Trail Through Time: Colorado’s South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway
When you think of a scenic byway you might think of the breathtaking Million Dollar Highway or the beautiful Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, but it might be time to broaden your horizons. Short in Length, Long In History. The South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in northeast Colorado...
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
New Colorado Law Now Protects Vehicle Owners From Surprise Towing
Having your car unexpectedly towed in Colorado is the absolute worst, but that's now a thing of the past. Thanks to HB22-1314, new Colorado law took effect on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that protects vehicle owners from nonconsensual towing without a 24-hour notice. New Towing "Bill of Rights" in Colorado.
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words
When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
Round of Applause: Colorado Has the Least Obese Adults in the Entire Nation
Whether you like to hike the trails, hang on the water, or climb mountains, there are tons of ways to stay active here in Colorado. According to a new report by Runreviews, Colorado is ranked as one of the states in America that is in the best shape. States in...
Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show
It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado
If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
Is it Really Illegal to Tear off a Mattress Tag in Colorado?
As a kid growing up, I remember specifically thinking that the warning on mattress tags was serious and that if I tore one off, I could be hauled off to jail. In fact, I seem to remember an old Nickelodeon cartoon with an episode based on this exact theory. However,...
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
Colorado’s Scariest Stories In Just Six Words
Is it possible to condense your worst nightmare into six short words? I asked people in Colorado to "Write a scary story in six words." Judging by your replies, it looks as though the Centennial State's biggest fears involve grocery shopping, politics, and our exes. Writing Your Horror Story. Stephen...
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado
When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
