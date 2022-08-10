ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get rid of mould in the house

By Tymiah Ford
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DAMP walls create the perfect conditions for mould and mildew, which can destroy your furniture and your health.

Here are the best tips for getting rid of mould in your home.

How to get rid of mould

Mould is a type of fungi that live on animal or plant matter, including building materials like wood and plasterboard, and furnishings like curtains, carpets and boxes.

It plays a major role in the ecosystem of the earth - but it can be dangerous inside the home.

Typically mould is caused by humidity, condensation or poor ventilation.

Rising damp is also a reason your walls and ceilings could be mouldy.

There are over 100,000 types of mould in the whole world Credit: Louis Wood

Rising damp could indicate a serious problem with the internal walls as a pipe behind the walls or under your bath may have burst.

There are many ways to treat mould in your home, but whichever method you use, you should always protect yourself from mould by wearing rubber gloves and a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Keep the area well ventilated with windows and doors open to prevent it spreading to other areas in your home.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Pour three per cent strength hydrogen peroxide into a bottle and spray it on the affected area.

Let it sit for 10 minutes, or until it stops bubbling.

Using a cloth or soft brush, scrub the mould away.

Wipe the surface dry with a clean cloth.

Repeat if necessary.

White Vinegar

Spray some vinegar on the surface and leave it for at least an hour.

Scrub with a brush then wipe with a damp cloth.

Leave to dry.

Remember to never mix vinegar with bleach as it creates a toxic gas which can be deadly if inhaled.

Baking soda

Dissolve baking soda in water, and spray it on the mould.

Apply the mixture and scrub with a brush.

Wipe away the excess with a clean, damp cloth then leave it to dry.

Is mould dangerous?

Living with mould in your home can affect your physical and mental health.

According to research by Envirodent, damp caused by condensation is on the rise, affecting 1 in 5 homes in the UK.

Mould can be harmful for vulnerable groups including the elderly, infants and children and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Mould impacts your immune system and can cause respiratory problems.

The spores produce allergens that can cause sneezing, a runny nose, skin rashes and even asthma attacks.

