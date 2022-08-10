ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI siege of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home shows politicization of government is rife… but it might just see him re-elected

By Douglas MacKinnon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AS one who worked in the White House for two Presidents and was a senior official at the Pentagon, I can say with certainty that the politicization of the government of The United States of America is escalating to a dangerous new level.

As the world now knows, the FBI just conducted an unprecedented raid on the Florida home of former President Donald J. Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpXsX_0hCWjYkx00
The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home ahead of his rumoured 2024 presidential bid

Not only a former president but the leading candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Upon learning of the FBI raid on his home in Florida, the former president said in part: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey echoed the fears of millions of Americans after the raid.

Said the Congressman in part: “More like a Russian state than it is America…What they are doing is something I never believed we could see in the United States of America. There is going to be a backlash.”

Alan Dershowitz, the liberal, decades long Harvard Law Professor who is considered one of the leading experts on U.S. Constitutional law said of the shocking FBI action: "A raid is supposed to be a last resort, but this administration has used the weaponization of the justice system against its political enemies…”

The alleged reasoning for this politically chilling raid on the Trump home was because the former president may have violated “The Presidential Records Act of 1978” by removing documents, classified and otherwise, from the White House.

Except the former president, his lawyers, and staff have been openly cooperating for months with the National Archives to go over what was taken and what may have to be returned.

Just this past February, former President Trump gave the National Archives 15 boxes of documents under question.

A growing number of Americans believe the FBI raid was a blatant political and partisan operation meant to disqualify Trump from running in 2024.

For those who may have doubt about that, former Hillary Clinton lawyer Marc Elias may have confirmed just that partisan strategy.

Said Elias referencing a passage of U.S. Code Title 18, Section 2071 which states: "Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."

Politicians potentially using the police state to go after political opponents.

Said Florida Republican Marco Rubio of the FBI raid on Trump’s home: “Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships but never before in America.”

Even Trump’s potential main rival for the Republican nomination in 2024 immediately jumped to his defense.

Said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: "The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves.

"Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

As more and more Americans seek to process an FBI raid on the home of a former president, one question seems to be sweeping the nation.

That being: Will this unprecedented and potentially partisan inspired raid turn formerly anti-Trump moderates, independents, and even some Democrats into Trump supporters for 2024?

Even a cursory viewing of the tens of thousands of comments now on news sites in the U.S. reporting on the FBI raid of Trump’s home show that indeed, could be the case.

As but one example we have this: “The far left just shot themselves in the foot.

"This blatantly political raid will turn many moderates (like me) into full blown conservatives. It was a major blunder just prior to midterm elections.”

A “major blunder” which leaves this burning question: Did the FBI just elect Donald J. Trump President in 2024?

Douglas MacKinnon is a former White House and Pentagon official and author of the book: The 56 – Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Marc Elias
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
668K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy