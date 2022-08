For the last series of Northwoods League games, the Kalamazoo Growlers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters currently lead the league with a five game win streak. The Traverse City Pit Spitters are also on their way to another series win as they won their fourth game in a row to lead the Great Lakes East. Tomorrow will be the last full day of Northwoods League Games before the playoffs begin.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO