US striker Matthew Hoppe joins Middlesbrough on a four-year deal to help them fight for promotion to the Premier League, after disappointing at Mallorca

 6 days ago

USA international striker Matthew Hoppe has completed his move to Championship side Middlesbrough on a four-year deal.

Boro lined up the deal at the end of last week after beating neighbours Sunderland to an agreement with Hoppe's club Mallorca.

The 21-year-old is looking for a fresh start after a disappointing spell in Spain where niggling injuries and a bout of Covid hindered his progress and he made just seven appearances.

USA international striker Matthew Hoppe has joined Championship side Middlesbrough
Hoppe celebrates with head coach Gregg Berhalter while on USMNT duty

The 6-foot-3 striker only moved to Mallorca from Schalke in Germany last summer for $3.6million (£3m).

Boro have been on his trail for over a year since his time in Germany and believe he is better suited to the English game.

Manager Chris Wilder has been desperate for new signings to arrive and hopes to add midfielder Alex Mowatt from West Brom also.

Hoppe has had to wait for his work permit but underwent his medical on Tuesday and the deal was confirmed ahead of Boro's clash with Barnsley in the Carabao Cup first round.

Hoppe will hope to impress and work his way into the USA squad for the World Cup this winter. He will join fellow USA hopeful Zack Steffen at the Riverside, and believes it will increase his chances of being spotted by head coach Gregg Berhalter.

