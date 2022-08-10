ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘The king is coming back’ – Tyson Fury demands Derek Chisora trilogy at Man Utd’s Old Trafford in homecoming fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrT5Y_0hCWfnTU00

TYSON FURY has demanded a homecoming at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium when he fights Derek Chisora.

The heavyweight boxing legend has already confirmed he will end his four month retirement to return for a trilogy with Chisora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uudAf_0hCWfnTU00
Man Utd fan Tyson Fury wants to fight Derek Chisora at Old Trafford Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36C4L9_0hCWfnTU00
Derek Chisora is in talks for a trilogy with Tyson Fury in December Credit: Reuters

The fight is targeted for December in Wales, where Anthony Joshua has twice headlined, according to ESPN.

But Fury himself wants it at United's 70,000-seater home in front of his home supporters.

He said: "This fight with Chisora should be in Manchester, in my opinion at United football ground."

Training partner Isaac Lowe, 28, added: "Definitely, because obviously, he is the king and he's returned.

"He's already been back in London so it's only right he comes back to his hometown in Manchester.

"And there's nowhere else better than Manchester United football ground. So, it's the Theatre of Dreams and the king is coming back."

Manchester United fan Fury, 33, announced his retirement in April after knocking out Dillian Whyte, 34, at Wembley, his first UK fight in four years.

But the Gypsy King CONFIRMED he is coming back for an unlikely trilogy with Chisora, 38, who he already beat in 2011 and 2014.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

It is claimed Goldstar Promotions - the company that handles Fury's meet-and-greets across the UK - are behind the offer.

That is despite Hall of Fame pair Frank Warren and Bob Arum leading the WBC champion's career in recent years.

Arum has confirmed he is NOT leading negotiations for Fury to fight Chisora once more.

He is instead awaiting the result of Joshua's August 20 rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, 35, where the winner is in line for an undisputed decider.

Arum told Dan Rafael: "Of course not. Nothing. What are we, crazy?

"Everybody is waiting for the fight and then we'll explore whether it's feasible to do the complete unification."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQwEH_0hCWfnTU00
Derek Chisora has been beaten twice by Tyson Fury Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Isaac Lowe
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Dan Rafael
The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How Paul Green was 'an emotional wreck' at his mate cricket legend Andrew Symonds' - as one decision he made shows he was planning for the future before his death

Rugby league legend Paul Green was an 'emotional wreck' at the funeral of his close mate Andrew Symonds. Symonds was laid to rest at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium in late May after he died aged just 46 in a car accident outside Townsville in northern Queensland. The star halfback and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford#Man Utd#Boxing#Combat#Manchester United#Espn#United Football Ground#Wembley#Goldstar Promotions#Hall Of Fame#Wbc
Larry Brown Sports

Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing

The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Nottingham Forest set to complete triple transfer swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are close to finalising moves for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Steve Cooper have been working closely during the summer transfer window and have agreed on three more signings. SunSport understands that Watford star Dennis' transfer to the City Ground...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
668K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy