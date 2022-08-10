ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets officially announce 2022 preseason schedule

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced their four-game schedule for the NBA’s 2022 preseason in October. The team’s full 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be announced later this month.

The Rockets will open the preseason by hosting San Antonio at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2, followed by another home game vs. Toronto on Friday, Oct. 7. Houston closes out its preseason with games at Miami on Monday, Oct. 10 and at Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14.

Local television partner AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the games versus the Raptors and Heat. All four games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH, as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM.

Tickets for the two preseason home games are available to purchase now by visiting toyotacenter.com.

Date Opponent Time (CDT) TV

Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. San Antonio 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Toronto 7:00 p.m. AT&T SportsNet

Monday, Oct. 10 at Miami 6:30 p.m. AT&T SportsNet

Friday, Oct. 14 at Indiana 6:00 p.m.

