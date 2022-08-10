Missy Elliott is being honored with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. “Missy Elliott Boulevard” will replace a portion of McLean Street and will span from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive. The request for the name change, which was made by Portsmouth resident and longtime Elliot fan Erin Carter, was approved by City Council members on Tuesday (Aug. 9). “It’s time for her hometown to honor her accomplishments as a music icon,” Carter said. “It will be a testament (of) our city greatness that Portsmouth was the place that launched her career.”More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott...

