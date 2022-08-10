Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Butler Paul E Ttee from R&R Brothers LLC/014786000—Lot 4 Thomas Gray Estate/$792,000/Improved Residential. Reid Tracy E from Martinson Chase D/014693015—Unit 103 Avon Life Saving Station Condominiums/$248,100/Condo. Buxton. Bros Food Group Inc from Morgan Mary F/017149000—Lot 17 Sec C Cape Hatt Seashore/$460,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Custer Robert E from...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo paves way for new county youth center
Anticipating an application by Dare County for the construction of a new 4,000-square foot youth center at the former Masonic Lodge site on U.S. 64, the Manteo Planning Board on August 9 approved a zoning text amendment that adds youth centers to a list of special use permits approved by the commissioners.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties
HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
WAVY News 10
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
Emergency sewer repair to cause lane closure on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach
An emergency sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of the outside lane of northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County mom to buy house after $150K win
(North Carolina Education Lottery) Latoya Banks of Jarvisburg set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true. “Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said on her reaction to...
outerbanksvoice.com
College of The Albemarle hosts COA Star Nights Events
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its first 2022-2023 Star Nights event, An Evening Under the Stars, on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at COA – Dare, 205 Highway 64 S, Manteo. The event will take place in the amphitheater at COA – Dare. COA...
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
big945.com
Knotts Island Ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be adjusting its daily schedule on Aug. 23. The changes come at the request of Currituck County Schools, which is changing the time of day school starts and ends for the new school year. The new schedule, as of...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Inhabitat.com
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
Missy Elliott To Be Honored With Her Own Street In Portsmouth, Virginia
Missy Elliott is being honored with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. “Missy Elliott Boulevard” will replace a portion of McLean Street and will span from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive. The request for the name change, which was made by Portsmouth resident and longtime Elliot fan Erin Carter, was approved by City Council members on Tuesday (Aug. 9). “It’s time for her hometown to honor her accomplishments as a music icon,” Carter said. “It will be a testament (of) our city greatness that Portsmouth was the place that launched her career.”More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott...
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
