longbeachbreeze.com
Long Beach resident celebrates 107th birthday
Ms. Luanne Smith of Long Beach recently celebrated her 107th birthday in her home with family members and friends. She is the oldest of ten children and has one brother who is still alive. She credits her longevity to staying close to the Lord, trusting in God and eating an apple a day. She doesn’t forget faces and names, is a huge Saints fan and loves watching Family Feud.
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
WLOX
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
brproud.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
WLOX
LIVE: Cody Jinks and Clint Back draw thousands to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
LIVE: Cody Jinks and Clint Back draw thousands to Mississippi Coast Coliseum
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
WLOX
Local business owner, consumers give mixed opinions on CDC dropping social distancing
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I think it’s good. It allows people to go get out more,” said Makaila Ivy. The CDC dropping it’s social distancing guideline is a welcome change for many. But for others, it’s a different story. “I feel indifferent about it,” said...
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
ourmshome.com
COUNTRY SUPERSTAR COLE SWINDELL TO BRING “BACK DOWN TO THE BAR TOUR” TO BEAU RIVAGE
BILOXI, Miss. (August 11, 2022) – Multi-platinum selling country music superstar Cole Swindell brings his “Back Down to the Bar Tour,” with special guest Ashley Cooke, to Beau Rivage Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. The Georgia native launched his music career in 2014 and...
travelawaits.com
This State Just Found Its First Sea Turtle Nest Since 2018
A sea turtle has laid a nest on a Mississippi beach for the first time since 2018. Harrison County Sand Beach crews found a sea turtle track just east of Pass Christian Harbor. They contacted The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and staff went to check out the track. They confirmed the nest location and marked the area off with stakes and flagging tape.
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days. In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one...
