Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Discussions continue for consideration of restricting parking on narrow Colfax roadways

The Colfax City Council continued discussions Wednesday regarding the regulation or prohibition of parking on narrow residential streets. Discussions were initially broached during the June 8 meeting due to complaints the council and city staff received regarding parked vehicles hindering the access of emergency and utility vehicles on narrow roadways. Colfax City Attorney Mick Cabral confirmed signage would need to be posted for enforcement to be conducted if the city proceeded with parking restrictions. The council directed city staff to propose language to be added to the Colfax Municipal Code to restrict or prohibit parking on narrow streets within city limits.
COLFAX, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project

CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
CAMINO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
OROVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Costco officially opening store in Linda

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles

Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury

Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California

How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be a much higher rain rates and the Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound Highway 99 traffic reopens after rollover crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:25 P.M. UPDATE A two-car crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol tells Action News Now that the crash was caused by the driver of a white SUV who was turning left off of Meridian Road onto Highway 99, pulling directly into the path of a car that was heading northbound on Highway 99.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland

A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury

A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
AUBURN, CA

