The Colfax City Council continued discussions Wednesday regarding the regulation or prohibition of parking on narrow residential streets. Discussions were initially broached during the June 8 meeting due to complaints the council and city staff received regarding parked vehicles hindering the access of emergency and utility vehicles on narrow roadways. Colfax City Attorney Mick Cabral confirmed signage would need to be posted for enforcement to be conducted if the city proceeded with parking restrictions. The council directed city staff to propose language to be added to the Colfax Municipal Code to restrict or prohibit parking on narrow streets within city limits.

COLFAX, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO