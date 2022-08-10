Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Discussions continue for consideration of restricting parking on narrow Colfax roadways
The Colfax City Council continued discussions Wednesday regarding the regulation or prohibition of parking on narrow residential streets. Discussions were initially broached during the June 8 meeting due to complaints the council and city staff received regarding parked vehicles hindering the access of emergency and utility vehicles on narrow roadways. Colfax City Attorney Mick Cabral confirmed signage would need to be posted for enforcement to be conducted if the city proceeded with parking restrictions. The council directed city staff to propose language to be added to the Colfax Municipal Code to restrict or prohibit parking on narrow streets within city limits.
Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
Mountain Democrat
Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project
CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
Roseville roundabout aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new roundabout is in the works for the city of Roseville. The project starts the week of August 15 that aims to make streets safer for cars and pedestrians. The roundabout will be at the center of Washington, Lincoln and All America City Boulevard. Helen...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — At least 38 people have died in the flooding in Kentucky that started at the end of July after 8-10.5" of rain fell in only 48 hours. Since then, people from all over the country have responded to the disaster, including Roseville's Fire Chief. For the...
West Sacramento light rail extension approved by Regional Transit District board
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) board voted unanimously on Monday to start construction on a light rail extension into West Sacramento in 2027. The project has a $160 million budget, and it is set to be completed by 2029. Two new light rail vehicles worth...
abc10.com
Costco officially opening store in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
Sacramento County approves camping ban along American River Parkway | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 9:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors called up both items together during a Wednesday meeting. Both anti-camping measures passed. They'll be brought back to the Board on Aug. 23 for adoption. Before the vote took place, Supervisor Don Nottoli voiced his support for...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident at Carmichael Intersection Involves Three Vehicles
Dewey Drive Intersection Crash Causes Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Carmichael following a crash at an intersection on August 10. The accident occurred at the northeast corner of Dewey Drive and Madison Avenue just before noon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Honda, Jeep and a flat-bed truck, which also crashed into a pole.
Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Collision Causes at Least One Injury
Accident at 65th Street Intersection Involves Two Vehicles. A two-vehicle intersection collision in Sacramento resulted in at least one injury on August 11. The accident occurred at the intersection of 65th Street and Sky Parkway around 9:09 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one female appeared to be injured, and medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be a much higher rain rates and the Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound Highway 99 traffic reopens after rollover crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:25 P.M. UPDATE A two-car crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol tells Action News Now that the crash was caused by the driver of a white SUV who was turning left off of Meridian Road onto Highway 99, pulling directly into the path of a car that was heading northbound on Highway 99.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland
A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury
A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
