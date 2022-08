Frankie D Derr (Granny) passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at the age of 88 in Bartlesville, OK. She was born on June 20, 1934, to Leslie Leon and Frances Irene (Barton) Quarles in Gray County Texas. She grew up with her nine siblings on the family farm...

