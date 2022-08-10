ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Arum plays down 'crazy' speculation that Tyson Fury will have a third fight with Derek Chisora... as the Gypsy King's US promoter insists they will WAIT for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk rematch before pursuing unification bout

Bob Arum has labelled Tyson Fury's idea to fight Derek Chisora for a third time 'crazy', and has claimed that the plan is to see how the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch plays out before plotting the WBC champion's next move.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Fury wanted to fight Chisora again at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in December, and that Goldstar Promotions, who handle Fury's meet-and-greets, had sent Chisora an offer.

Fury has also posted videos on social media saying that he is pursuing a bout with Chisora and that he will be trained by his cousin Isaac Lowe, but Arum, who has promoted the Gypsy King in recent years, has said that the 33-year-old is just making tongue-in-cheek comments and should not be taken seriously.

Tyson Fury has said that he wants to return to the ring to fight Derek Chisora for a third time
Bob Arum has laughed off Fury's proposal and said the WBC champion is just messing around

When asked if Fury facing Chisora was a possibility, Arum told Fight Freaks Unite: 'Of course not!'

'Nothing. What are we, crazy? Everybody is waiting for the fight to happen a week from Saturday and then we'll explore whether it's feasible to do a fight for the complete unification. He's having fun, for Christ sake! Don't take it seriously!

'The truth is that he gets up in the morning and he figures how he can best stir up s*** and that's what he does. You think Isaac takes it seriously? Of course not, for Christ sake! (Fury) is just having fun. It's his idea of fun.

'He's getting a little antsy as we all are because we're waiting (for August 20). If Usyk wins then there's one path to take because then everybody is close and friendly and if Joshua wins then we've got to deal with (Joshua's promoter) Eddie (Hearn) and all that stuff.'

Arum has said Fury will wait to see how Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's rematch goes

Talk of a trilogy fight against Chisora did appear strange given that Fury won both of their previous two contests in convincing fashion.

He picked up a unanimous decision victory back in 2011, before stopping Chisora after 10 rounds three years later.

Fury has spoken about finishing his career by giving Chisora one last payday before, but it now seems unlikely that this will happen, based on Arum's comments.

It looks like he will next be seen in the ring against either Usyk or Joshua, depending on who wins their rematch in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Fury has previously claimed that he would be willing to fight Joshua for free at Wembley Stadium next year, while he has also said that he would take on the undefeated Usyk, but would want a staggering £500m to do so.

#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Goldstar Promotions
