Packers sign former USFL safety Micah Abernathy

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers once again dipped into the talent pool of the USFL to add a player to the 90-man roster.

On a day when general manager Brian Gutekunst waived former USFL receiver Osirus Mitchell with an injury, the Packers also signed safety Micah Abernathy, who previously starred for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL and Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Last season, Abernathy finished ninth in the USFL with 68 total tackles. He added two interceptions, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups.

Abernathy (6-0, 195) went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2019. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

In Green Bay, he’ll be competing in a safety room that features the likes of Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines and rookie Tariq Carpenter behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. It’s possible Savage’s injury (hamstring) is forcing the Packers to add some numbers at safety ahead of the preseason opener on Friday night in San Francisco.

Abernathy will wear No. 46. He’s joining other USFLers Sal Cannella (New Orleans Breakers) and Ishmael Hyman (Michigan Panthers) on the Packers roster.

The Packers also officially announced the signing of running back Dexter Williams, who will wear No. 34.

