Arkansas State

ktoy1047.com

Arkansas Game & Fish seeks to equip bears with GPS

The AGFC is asking any property owner of lease holder to contact them if there are female bears on their property. They are seeking to find 15 female bears in Zone 4 and equip them with GPS collars. Collared bears can be harvested legally during the state’s hunting season, and any bears harvested this way help plot harvest effects.
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
telecompetitor.com

Brightspeed to Bring Broadband to 100,000 Addresses in Arkansas

Brightspeed has continued its steady stream of announcements with a pledge to deploy a fiber broadband network to more than 100,000 addresses in Arkansas. The company, which is awaiting the closing of its acquisition of properties from Lumen Technologies, says that it will pass 10 counties in Arkansas, adding 40,000 fiber passings by the end of next year. It will add 60,000 passings in subsequent years.
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
krcu.org

Tales of the St. Francis River

No other river best captures the diverse nature of Missouri than the St. Francis River. The river begins its 426-mile course in the St. Francis Mountains, flows rapidly in its rugged upper part, before taking the appearance of a typical Ozark river, then ends in the flat swampy country of southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. It marks the boundary between Missouri and Arkansas along the west side of Dunklin County, then eventually reaches the Mississippi north of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
kuaf.com

Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges

This story was written by KUAF's Anna Pope in collaboration with StateImpact's reporter Robby Korth. As Northwest Arkansas is growing, so is the University of Arkansas. The university is expecting the largest freshman class and total student enrollment in its history. Texans had the second-highest enrollment numbers at the U of A in 2021, and as the total number of students enrolled in Oklahoma's higher ed institutions has declined each year during the pandemic, the number of Texans increased. Read more here on StateImpact's website.

