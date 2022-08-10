ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Street home celebrating all things Bradley County Pink Tomato

Tomato season is a special time of year for all of us here in Bradley County. Not only do we celebrate by eating those juicy pink tomatoes, whether with fried okra, or just by themselves, but we also enjoy surrounding ourselves with decorations proudly displaying our homegrown from the vine goodness! The Home of Shelby Reep located at Pine Street in Warren was decked out this tomato season to welcome visitors and locals alike. The front porch was decorated with several items highlighting the Bradley County Pink Tomato. The American flag waves proudly in the front yard as well.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

2022-23 Arkansas Hunting Guidebook available online

The latest edition of the Arkansas Hunting Guidebook is at the printer and will begin to appear in sporting goods stores throughout the state this month. You don’t have to wait to catch up on this year’s regulations. A downloadable version of the guidebook is available now at agfc.com for people who want to take a sneak peek or save a digital copy to their phones.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
salineriverchronicle.com

We still need more rain

Although Bradley County and South Arkansas have received some rainfall over the past few days, the northern third of the County remains in what the National Weather Services considers abnormally dry conditions. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation has fallen across the upper half of Bradley County. An isolated area near Hermitage recorded close to a quarter of an inch over the last week, but the bulk of rain fell in the extreme southern sections of the County, near Pereogeethe Lake, Eagle Lake, and south of Johnsville.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

First State Bank provides pizza to WSD staff ahead of new school year

First State Bank of Warren fed the Warren School District teachers and staff Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 to show appreciation for their hard work ahead of and during the upcoming school year. The First State Bank sponsored event provided pizza to those in attendance. The 2022/2023 School Year has already begun for staff, and students are set to arrive Monday.
WARREN, AR
Politics
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
ARKANSAS STATE

