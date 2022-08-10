Tomato season is a special time of year for all of us here in Bradley County. Not only do we celebrate by eating those juicy pink tomatoes, whether with fried okra, or just by themselves, but we also enjoy surrounding ourselves with decorations proudly displaying our homegrown from the vine goodness! The Home of Shelby Reep located at Pine Street in Warren was decked out this tomato season to welcome visitors and locals alike. The front porch was decorated with several items highlighting the Bradley County Pink Tomato. The American flag waves proudly in the front yard as well.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO