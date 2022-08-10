Read full article on original website
Pine Street home celebrating all things Bradley County Pink Tomato
Tomato season is a special time of year for all of us here in Bradley County. Not only do we celebrate by eating those juicy pink tomatoes, whether with fried okra, or just by themselves, but we also enjoy surrounding ourselves with decorations proudly displaying our homegrown from the vine goodness! The Home of Shelby Reep located at Pine Street in Warren was decked out this tomato season to welcome visitors and locals alike. The front porch was decorated with several items highlighting the Bradley County Pink Tomato. The American flag waves proudly in the front yard as well.
2022-23 Arkansas Hunting Guidebook available online
The latest edition of the Arkansas Hunting Guidebook is at the printer and will begin to appear in sporting goods stores throughout the state this month. You don’t have to wait to catch up on this year’s regulations. A downloadable version of the guidebook is available now at agfc.com for people who want to take a sneak peek or save a digital copy to their phones.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
We still need more rain
Although Bradley County and South Arkansas have received some rainfall over the past few days, the northern third of the County remains in what the National Weather Services considers abnormally dry conditions. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation has fallen across the upper half of Bradley County. An isolated area near Hermitage recorded close to a quarter of an inch over the last week, but the bulk of rain fell in the extreme southern sections of the County, near Pereogeethe Lake, Eagle Lake, and south of Johnsville.
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
First State Bank provides pizza to WSD staff ahead of new school year
First State Bank of Warren fed the Warren School District teachers and staff Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 to show appreciation for their hard work ahead of and during the upcoming school year. The First State Bank sponsored event provided pizza to those in attendance. The 2022/2023 School Year has already begun for staff, and students are set to arrive Monday.
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Arkansas Supreme Court issues provisional order placing recreational marijuana amendment back on ballot
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a petition to allow a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana back on the November ballot until it decides how to proceed with the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners’ decision to not approve its ballot title. The Arkansas Supreme Court...
AR Game and Fish: ‘Tell us about your bears’
Arkansas Game and Fish is asking for public assistance in a bear project.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
Analyst: Legislative session provided Hutchinson a 'victory lap' as eyeing presidential bid
This week’s special session of the Arkansas Legislature included what is expected to be the last time Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs any state legislation into law. During a bill signing ceremony on Thursday, he called it a “historical day” as the state’s top individual tax rate falls to 4.9%, the lowest since being implemented in 1929.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
