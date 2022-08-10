ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

EVA - Recently, folks from all parts of Cullman County loaded a bus and traveled to the Fatback Pig Project Processing Plant. The trip was part of the 2014 Pasture to Plate Tour, which celebrates Cullman’s rich agricultural heritage. Fatback Pig Project Processing Plant, located in Eva, plans to reintroduce the pork industry back to North Alabama. They support the...
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
Gadsden firefighters filing lawsuit over paycheck shortages

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - In May 2022, firefighters with the City of Gadsden filed a lawsuit against the city with claims of overtime pay violations. More than 90 firefighters say since filing the lawsuit, they’ve faced retaliation from the city. These first responders are being represented by McGillivary, Steele,...
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law

More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
