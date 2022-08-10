Read full article on original website
Related
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
cullmantribune.com
Local
EVA - Recently, folks from all parts of Cullman County loaded a bus and traveled to the Fatback Pig Project Processing Plant. The trip was part of the 2014 Pasture to Plate Tour, which celebrates Cullman’s rich agricultural heritage. Fatback Pig Project Processing Plant, located in Eva, plans to reintroduce the pork industry back to North Alabama. They support the...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
wbrc.com
Gadsden firefighters filing lawsuit over paycheck shortages
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - In May 2022, firefighters with the City of Gadsden filed a lawsuit against the city with claims of overtime pay violations. More than 90 firefighters say since filing the lawsuit, they’ve faced retaliation from the city. These first responders are being represented by McGillivary, Steele,...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
Alabama parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
wbhm.org
Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law
More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
Comments / 0