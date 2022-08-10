Read full article on original website
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
2023 ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships to take place in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another major sporting event is coming to Louisville. The 2023 ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. An economic impact of $2.2 million dollars for the city is expected. And it's another win for the facility...
RONDA RICH: Running away to a better life
One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Ky., and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become...
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles. —In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”. Stoops then retweeted...
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
After a freak accident halted business, this Louisville sweets shop is back up and running
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Census data shows more than 93,000 small businesses in the Louisville Metro are run, owned and operated by just one person. From real estate agents to contractors or even bakers - getting hurt and not being able to keep the business running is a nightmare scenario.
Churchill Downs hosts Arlington Million as Paddock renovations continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For just the fifth time in Churchill Downs history, fans gathered at the track on Saturday for horse racing in August. The Arlington Million was held at horse racing facility in Louisville for the first time, which also gave fans a glimpse at the major construction underway to transform the Paddock.
Several Transfers Having Standout Fall Camp for Louisville
Halfway through fall camp, multiple transfers for the Cardinals have had standout performances in the preseason.
IMAGES | Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet. Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas. Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday...
Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville QB Malik Cunningham
The signal caller for the Cardinals is one of the most dynamic players in the ACC.
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane
Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (8/12)
Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)
Charity fundraiser will put Louisville firefighters against police officers in boxing event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fundraiser will put firefighters against police officers. The Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced the "Battle of the Badges." It's an amateur boxing event. Police officers will box against firefighters during the event. It'll happen at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sept. 3. General admission...
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
Wheelchair accessible playground looking to reach fundraising goal to begin construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty field in Bullitt County could soon impact the lives of young children for years to come. An inclusive playground in Hillview would offer a chance for children with intellectual and physical disabilities to play with other children. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area...
