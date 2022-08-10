ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
RONDA RICH: Running away to a better life

One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Ky., and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become...
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles. —In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”. Stoops then retweeted...
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
Churchill Downs hosts Arlington Million as Paddock renovations continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For just the fifth time in Churchill Downs history, fans gathered at the track on Saturday for horse racing in August. The Arlington Million was held at horse racing facility in Louisville for the first time, which also gave fans a glimpse at the major construction underway to transform the Paddock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Old Louisville#The Blue Jays
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (8/12)

Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
