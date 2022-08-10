Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO