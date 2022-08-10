Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO