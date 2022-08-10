ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning

After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season

As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haggerty
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Don Sweeney
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success

Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes

The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000. Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million. Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Nylander Trade, Bunting & Gardiner

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll share a wild rumor that the team is considering trading William Nylander to the Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun. Second, I’ll wonder what might happen to Michael Bunting after this season. Specifically, will he re-sign with the team?...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Trading Barrie, Puljujarvi to Add Kessel, Subban a Bad Idea

Don’t believe all the hype when it comes to oddsmakers saying the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to land both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban in free agency deals before the 2022-23 NHL season begins. As exciting as it might be for some Oilers fans to think about what adding two top-end players (they were and aren’t any longer) to their roster might be, the Oilers don’t have the money to make that move right now. Not only that, but in order to create the money to sign those two players, the Oilers would actually worsen their hockey team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy