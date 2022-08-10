Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning
After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
Report: Celtics make surprising player off-limits in Kevin Durant talks
The Boston Celtics are viewed as one of the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets trade the 12-time All-Star, but you may be surprised by their unwillingness to include one player in any potential deal. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Celtics have made it...
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha
Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Dodgers News: Clayton Beeter, Traded to Yankees for Gallo, Made Impressive Debut
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter, traded last week at the deadline for outfielder Joey Gallo, made his debut for his new organization on Wednesday. Pitching for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League, Beeter threw three hitless innings, walking one and striking out six. It was...
Brock Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park
Brock Holt jokingly started a “Boo Benny” campaign on social media ahead of his former Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park Friday night.
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Could Spurs Pursue Jaylen Brown After Kevin Durant Trade Talk?
Could the San Antonio Spurs play the long game by pursuing Jaylen Brown in the future after Boston Celtics trade rumors?
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
Gilbert Arenas: LeBron James is the only superstar who has never chased stats
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a lot to say about LeBron James on Monday. During an episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy appeared as a guest and Arenas said that James is the only superstar who has never chased stats. “LeBron is probably...
NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes
The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000. Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million. Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space...
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood
Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Nylander Trade, Bunting & Gardiner
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll share a wild rumor that the team is considering trading William Nylander to the Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun. Second, I’ll wonder what might happen to Michael Bunting after this season. Specifically, will he re-sign with the team?...
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Oilers Trading Barrie, Puljujarvi to Add Kessel, Subban a Bad Idea
Don’t believe all the hype when it comes to oddsmakers saying the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to land both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban in free agency deals before the 2022-23 NHL season begins. As exciting as it might be for some Oilers fans to think about what adding two top-end players (they were and aren’t any longer) to their roster might be, the Oilers don’t have the money to make that move right now. Not only that, but in order to create the money to sign those two players, the Oilers would actually worsen their hockey team.
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
