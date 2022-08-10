Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Harold Dale Kaufman
Harold D. Kaufman, 95, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Pine Village. He was born January 13, 1927 in McPherson County, Kansas, the son of David and Helen (Graber) Kaufman. He attended school at Pleasant Ridge, Berlin and Liberty Elementary Schools. Harold graduated from Moundridge High...
adastraradio.com
Philip H. Lee
Philip H. Lee, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away in his home at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight R. Lee, and his mother, Edna M. Lee. Phil was a life-long K-State Wildcat fan having graduated from Kansas State University with undergraduate and master’s degrees in journalism. During his career, he worked as the editor of several newspapers in Nebraska and Kansas, including the Sterling Bulletin and the Hebron Journal Register. Later in life, he became a collector and dealer of antique furniture and glass.
adastraradio.com
Bluestem PACE to Offer a Month of Community-Focused Events
McPherson, Kan. —Bluestem PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a non-profit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will observe National PACE Month throughout the month of September with a lineup of community-focused activities and events in McPherson. Bluestem PACE supports individuals aged 55 and better...
adastraradio.com
Ronald Louis Clark
Ronald Louis Clark, 69, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with his wife by his side at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita. Ron worked in sales & marketing at Phillips Petroleum Company and Wittig Transport, Inc. Ron was born on January 27, 1953, in Caney,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Ottawa No. 25, McPherson RV in NAIA Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAC) — Two KCAC teams were recognized in the preseason edition of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. Ottawa, last season’s KCAC regular-season and conference tournament champions, came in at No. 25. McPherson, who finished second to the Braves in both the regular season and the conference tournament, was in the “Receiving Votes” category of the poll.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Fire Department Raises $63,233 During Area School Drive
Hutchinson, KS – Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 in just three days for back-to-school supply drive! “HFD wants to thank the great citizens of Hutchinson and the surrounding area for coming out and supporting HFD in this great cause for our children,” said Fire Chief Steven Beer. Supplies will be distributed to over twenty-eight schools in Reno County.
adastraradio.com
USD 308 Staff Celebrates New School Year with Convocation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Almost 1,000 staff members from USD 308 celebrated the new school year by gathering at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for their annual Convocation event. Hutchinson Public Schools celebrated their 150th anniversary with their first in-person Convocation event in two years on...
adastraradio.com
‘Why I Love Reno County’ Art & Essay Contest
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce ‘Why I Love Reno County’ Art and Essay Contest as an additional way to celebrate the 150th anniversaries of Hutchinson and Reno County. All Reno County students K-12 are encouraged to express in art or writing what makes Reno County special to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson High School Students Host Field Night for Jones Family
HUTCHINSON, KANSAS – DECA students at Hutchinson High School will host a Field Night for the Jones Family, a fundraising event, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Don Michael Field at Hutchinson High School. Field Night For the Jones Family is a...
adastraradio.com
One Fatally Injured after Vehicle Catches Fire North of Cheney Lake
RENO COUNTY – One person is dead and another injured after a car that got stuck in a ditch caught fire Friday afternoon just north of Cheney Lake. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said deputies were called to the area of the 2000 block of Eat Parallel Road just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday
HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
adastraradio.com
Concern Raised Over How Bank Restoration Project in Lakeside Park will Affect Trees
McPherson, Kan. – A bank restoration project on the Lakeside Park Lagoon in McPherson could result in the removal of over three dozen trees in the park. This led to an extended discussion during the McPherson City Commission study session on Tuesday. The tree removal, including some of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
HutchCC Trustees Approve Publication of 2022-23 Budget
HUTCHINSON – Hutchinson Community College Trustees have approved publication of a proposed 2022-23 budget that would set the mill levy at an estimated 21.869 mills. This is the same as for the past year, although the actual levy came in a bit less than that after final property valuations were set.
Comments / 0