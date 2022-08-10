Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Thursday, August 11, 2022

11:30AM Mayor Kenney to Provide Updates on the Redevelopment of Historic Parkway Property

The Mayor will join City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, City officials, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and the Free Library of Philadelphia at a press conference to announce important progress towards the redevelopment of the former Cipriani Family Court building located at 1801 Vine Street and the 88,000 square foot lot at 1901 Wood Street located behind the Free Library of Philadelphia. Details were issued in a separate advisory.