healthleadersmedia.com
Reasons for Emergency Room Visits Vary by Health Insurance
A HealthCare.com analysis of federal data examines emergency department statistics related to diagnoses, payer types, costs, and income level. — Health insurance type plays a role in the reason for an emergency department visit, according to analysis by HealthCare.com. The research takes a look at federal data on emergency...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
MedicalXpress
Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find
In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.
ohmymag.co.uk
Drug shortage: Patients with these common conditions at risk, pharmacists warn
There has been a shortage of some common and in-demand drugs in the UK for the past six months, putting scores of patients at increased risk, Sky News reports. A recent survey shows that many patients are forced to jump from one pharmacy to the other in search of their prescriptions, while others have to go back to their GP to be prescribed an alternative.
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
healio.com
Physicians should question patients with restless leg syndrome about cannabis use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients with restless leg syndrome may use cannabis to relieve symptoms, which should be documented by physicians when conducting patient history, researchers reported at the SLEEP meeting. Talar Kachechian, DO, a sleep medicine physician at Comprehensive Sleep Care Center who led this study while serving a...
Medical News Today
What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?
A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
MedicalXpress
Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers
Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
Health care providers are shouldering rising costs. That could change soon.
While the economy as a whole has experienced record-breaking inflation this year, price increases in the health care sector have been relatively subdued — a trend that could end soon as Medicare and other payers adjust to new economic realities. Rising costs, such as labor, have largely not translated...
ajmc.com
Largest Medicare Advantage Plans Pay Large Markups for Dialysis, Could Increase Out-of-Pocket Spending
A recent study found that the largest Medicare Advantage plans pay large markups to large dialysis organizations, and these inflated payments could increase out-of-pocket expenses for patients. A study conducted at the University of Southern California and published in Health Affairs found that large dialysis chains charge Medicare Advantage (MA)...
5 Ways to Raise Potassium Levels Quickly
Whether you have a potassium deficiency or low levels, here are 5 ways you can increase your potassium quickly to avoid unwanted side effects of low potassium.
MedicalXpress
Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows
The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions
In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
MedicalXpress
Improving release process and treatment after incarceration may reduce opioid overdoses
People released from jail or prison are 120 times more likely to overdose on opioids than the general population in Massachusetts. A new jail-based opioid use disorder treatment program approved by the Massachusetts legislature and instituted in the state in 2019 at seven county jails is intended to decrease that risk.
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
healio.com
Digital therapeutic Somryst reduces insomnia severity, health-related services
The digital therapeutic Somryst, which delivers cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia, induced a significant decrease in insomnia severity after 9 weeks, researchers reported in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research. “Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is recognized as first-line treatment for patients with chronic insomnia as recommended in guidelines from professional...
MedPage Today
KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis
The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
Medicare Upgrades On Tap For Retirees As House Takes Up Massive Inflation Act
Lower health-care costs for American seniors would become closer to reality on Friday if the House, as expected, passes a wide-ranging bill that targets Medicare and other fees which financially burden millions of retirees with chronic medical conditions, including diabetes. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 reflects the Democrats’ long...
