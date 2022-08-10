In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.

HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO