Health

healthleadersmedia.com

Reasons for Emergency Room Visits Vary by Health Insurance

A HealthCare.com analysis of federal data examines emergency department statistics related to diagnoses, payer types, costs, and income level. — Health insurance type plays a role in the reason for an emergency department visit, according to analysis by HealthCare.com. The research takes a look at federal data on emergency...
HEALTH SERVICES
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find

In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Drug shortage: Patients with these common conditions at risk, pharmacists warn

There has been a shortage of some common and in-demand drugs in the UK for the past six months, putting scores of patients at increased risk, Sky News reports. A recent survey shows that many patients are forced to jump from one pharmacy to the other in search of their prescriptions, while others have to go back to their GP to be prescribed an alternative.
HEALTH
Pocono Update

Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services

While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?

A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds US nursing homes underreport pressure ulcers

Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that the number and severity of pressure ulcers suffered by Medicare residents in U.S. nursing homes is substantially underreported, leading to unreliable data that many consumers use to determine where to receive long- or short-term care. These findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Medical Care.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Declines in opioid prescriptions for US patients with cancer and non-cancer pain, study shows

The number of privately insured adults in the United States prescribed opioid medications for cancer pain and for chronic non-cancer pain declined between 2012 and 2019, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sachini Bandara and Emma McGinty of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Mark Bicket of the University of Michigan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kiplinger

Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions

In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
SOCIAL SECURITY
thecheyennepost.com

Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Digital therapeutic Somryst reduces insomnia severity, health-related services

The digital therapeutic Somryst, which delivers cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia, induced a significant decrease in insomnia severity after 9 weeks, researchers reported in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research. “Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is recognized as first-line treatment for patients with chronic insomnia as recommended in guidelines from professional...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis

The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
HEALTH

