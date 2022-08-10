ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

shefinds

Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!

A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Many in Citrus County can't afford doctor visit

There is no shortage of sick in Citrus County who have no health insurance, or if they do, they still can’t afford to see a doctor. According to Florida HealthCharts, which uses Department of Health data, 32 percent of Citrus County residents between the ages of 18-44 years did not see a doctor in 2019 because they could not afford the cost. It was nearly 30 percent for those 45-64 years old.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Florida State
Spring Hill, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'

TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
TAMPA, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
Abdul Ghani

US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables

Videos are making the rounds on Tiktok and YouTube in which young people are stealing cars from Kia and Hyundai. Would that also be possible here? In St. Petersburg, Florida, 56 cars were stolen in July. 23 of them belonged to the brands Kia and Hyundai. Both are part of the same Korean car company. Police in the city on Florida's west coast near Tampa found it odd that 41 percent of auto thefts involve two brands. She reported the anomaly on her Twitter channel.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL

