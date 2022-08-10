Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!
A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Many in Citrus County can't afford doctor visit
There is no shortage of sick in Citrus County who have no health insurance, or if they do, they still can’t afford to see a doctor. According to Florida HealthCharts, which uses Department of Health data, 32 percent of Citrus County residents between the ages of 18-44 years did not see a doctor in 2019 because they could not afford the cost. It was nearly 30 percent for those 45-64 years old.
Citrus County Chronicle
Doctors' Free Clinic treats all county residents who come, but patients face long waits
By the time David Hackman went to the Citrus County’ Doctors’ Free Clinic in Lecanto, he was at the end of his rope. Someone would be hard pressed to come up with a tougher 18 months than the Homosassa man endured. At the end of it, the 59-year-old Hackman was without a job, most of his family gone, and he was sick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Housing Director: ‘Almost impossible’ to find affordable housing
The housing crisis is so dire, some families say they are forced to sleep in cars and motels as they search for affordable units.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
fox13news.com
COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
Former travel agent sentenced to prison for stealing $500K from customers
A former Tampa Bay area travel agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of people out of over half a million dollars is headed to federal prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Nile Virus Discovered in Florida County
The virus has been spotted in sentinel chickens in Pinellas
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables
Videos are making the rounds on Tiktok and YouTube in which young people are stealing cars from Kia and Hyundai. Would that also be possible here? In St. Petersburg, Florida, 56 cars were stolen in July. 23 of them belonged to the brands Kia and Hyundai. Both are part of the same Korean car company. Police in the city on Florida's west coast near Tampa found it odd that 41 percent of auto thefts involve two brands. She reported the anomaly on her Twitter channel.
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman makes 11K phone calls to St. Pete police, arrest documents say
A St. Petersburg woman who made thousands of harassing phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police Department said "she loves playing this game," according to arrest documents.
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
Dunedin Kindercare employee accused of repeatedly punching child in head, deputies say
A Dunedin Kindercare employee was arrested on Wednesday after a witness told Pinellas County deputies she repeatedly punched a child in the head.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
Pinellas County caregiver abused elderly man, told him to lie about it, police say
A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to lie about what happened.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Comments / 0