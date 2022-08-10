There is no shortage of sick in Citrus County who have no health insurance, or if they do, they still can’t afford to see a doctor. According to Florida HealthCharts, which uses Department of Health data, 32 percent of Citrus County residents between the ages of 18-44 years did not see a doctor in 2019 because they could not afford the cost. It was nearly 30 percent for those 45-64 years old.

