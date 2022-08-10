Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Chronicle
Oregon Catalytic Converter Crime Ring Busted, Police Say; 14 Accused of Trafficking in Stolen Devices
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
‘Multiple’ Life Flight crews respond to SR-503 crash
Multiple LifeFlight helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene of a crash that closed SR-503 in both directions Saturday night.
850wftl.com
Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill
HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
987thebull.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30; eastbound lanes closed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Highway 30 are closed after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other...
987thebull.com
Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage
A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
987thebull.com
Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill rig on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside. Firefighters freed the victim and they have been taken to a trauma hospital.
987thebull.com
Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast
Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
kptv.com
Train cars derail near Union Station, no injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A freight train derailed near Union Station in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, briefly blocking traffic. The Portland Police Bureau said just after noon Saturday, officers responded with Portland Fire & Rescue to a derailed train near Union Station. When they arrived, they found a freight train locomotive and grain car derailed.
KXL
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police: $35K in drugs seized from Portland apartment
A Portland woman has been charged with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment, officials said. Sarah Hartley, 45, faces two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Hartley has had a prior trafficking conviction, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the agency...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Killing Man Who Helped Police Map Out Drug House
A Portland man was sentenced Monday to eight years and three months in state prison after prosecutors said he killed a man he believed had “snitched” to police four years ago. Daniel T. Harwood, now 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon...
