Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
850wftl.com

Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill

HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
987thebull.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30; eastbound lanes closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Highway 30 are closed after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other...
987thebull.com

Fatal Shooting In SE Portland Is City’s 56th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street on Wednesday night. Officers responded just after 9:00pm. The suspects were no longer at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. They are the 56th person killed by homicide in the city...
The Oregonian

Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage

A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
987thebull.com

Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill rig on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside. Firefighters freed the victim and they have been taken to a trauma hospital.
987thebull.com

Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast

Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
kptv.com

Train cars derail near Union Station, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A freight train derailed near Union Station in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, briefly blocking traffic. The Portland Police Bureau said just after noon Saturday, officers responded with Portland Fire & Rescue to a derailed train near Union Station. When they arrived, they found a freight train locomotive and grain car derailed.
KXL

2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: $35K in drugs seized from Portland apartment

A Portland woman has been charged with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment, officials said. Sarah Hartley, 45, faces two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Hartley has had a prior trafficking conviction, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the agency...
