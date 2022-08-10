ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders sign former Lions WR Chris Lacy

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKzmq_0hCVYq7n00

As the Raiders tinker with the roster trying to find the best competition in camp, they have swapped out a couple of receivers. The team has added free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy and released WR Jordan Veasy.

Lacy entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2018, thus how he lands on Josh McDaniels’s radar.

The past two seasons, Lacy spent in Detroit with Lions where he appeared in eight games with two starts and catching three passes for 60 yards.

Last year, he spent training camp with the Chicago Bears but was waived prior to the start of the season.

The 6-3, 205-pounder attended Oklahoma State for college where he played behind former Raiders seventh round pick Marcell Ateman, with both entering the league the same year.

Lacy figures to add a big body to the Raiders camp roster behind current X receivers DaVante Adams and Mack Hollins.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Patriots#American Football#Lions Wr#Wr Jordan Veasy#The Chicago Bears#Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 12

Following a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants returned to the practice field on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll kicked things off with his daily press conference and went to work breaking down the team’s excessive injuries. He also outlined what’s coming up next week, including the elimination of one padded practice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts to sit Jonathan Taylor for remainder of preseason

The Indianapolis Colts are playing it safe when it comes to their star running back as Jonathan Taylor isn’t expected to play for the remainder of the preseason. Following the first preseason game of the year Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Frank Reich told the media that Taylor isn’t expected to suit up for the final two games before the regular season starts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals rookie Cordell Volson made case for 1st-team reps as Jackson Carman struggled

As perhaps many expected, it appears the battle at left guard for the Cincinnati Bengals isn’t going to be nearly as easy to figure out as it should be. During Friday night’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman struggled mightily while fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson looked solid for a big chunk of the night.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers stock report after the 1st preseason game

Here is our postgame stock report for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. All three Steelers quarterbacks played well on Saturday night. Everyone is going ot talk about Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown but Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both showed excellent command of the offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Texans achieved objectives with rookie RB Dameon Pierce

Typically rookies are welcomed to the NFL, but Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce was the first to make introductions. With 14:00 to go in the second quarter of Saturday night’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium, the fourth-rounder galloped 20 yards on his first carry of his career, albeit in preseason. Nevertheless Pierce’s ability to cutback and shake off a tackle was a welcomed sight for Houston fans who haven’t seen a 1,000-yard back since Carlos Hyde in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy