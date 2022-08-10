ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods

After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Ky. floods

As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily South

Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother

An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
OWENSBORO, KY
harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear

In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...

