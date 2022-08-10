Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
Study: Kentucky ranks poorly for children
A recent study found Kentucky is among the worst for child welfare in the United States.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
thelevisalazer.com
KY. POWER’S ‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE
‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE SUPPORTS COMMUNITIES WITH INCREASED IMPORTANCE FOLLOWING EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. ASHLAND, Ky., August 12, 2022 – Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering up again to present the third annual Power Up the Pantry event. The goal of this food donation and fundraiser is to replenish depleted area food pantries in Kentucky.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous requests from victims.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
wpsdlocal6.com
More Kentucky parents choosing private schools or homeschooling, survey by school choice advocacy group finds
FRANKFORT, KY — More parents in Kentucky are sending their children to non-public schools. That’s according to a new report from educational choice advocacy group EdChoice Kentucky. The group educates parents across the Commonwealth on education choices for their children. According to the report, since 2017 attendance in...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon
This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
wkms.org
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 CDT. Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and the state's response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
WUKY
Poll: Half of Kentuckians say, from their point of view, the pandemic is effectively over
A Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky survey of over 800 people found that, when it comes to the pandemic writ large, 65% agree it’s still with us. But at the same time, 53% of those polled said, when it comes to their own lives, the pandemic is essentially off the radar.
The Daily South
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee holds meeting
Gov Beshear's medical marijuana advisory team will meet again Thursday morning in Frankfort. Members of the public can watch the town hall meeting live online.
wkms.org
Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Ky. floods
As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
wdrb.com
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
WUKY
'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation
There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
