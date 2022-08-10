ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Road & Track

As Tesla's Autopilot Melts Down, GM's Cautious Super Cruise Looks to Win Out

I just logged hundreds of mellow miles in a GMC Sierra Denali equipped with Super Cruise, convinced more than ever that GM’s hands-free driving tech is unsurpassed. How the worm has turned: While I was capital-C Cruising in New England, watching the Sierra pull off fully automated passes and lane changes with panache, Tesla was being spanked and sued by a California regulator for years of bad faith and broken promises over its Autopilot. The Cliff Notes version: Teslas still can’t drive themselves without human oversight. And I agree with experts who believe they never will (in current form), and certainly not safely, because of fundamental flaws in Autopilot’s design and philosophy.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Surprise: Tesla Has a New Vehicle for the Holidays

It's a change to which Elon Musk hadn't given notice, to either Tesla (TSLA) fans or his critics. Usually, the CEO of the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles makes thundering statements and promises. When it comes to new products and new vehicles, this translates into an ultra-ambitious launch schedule with deadlines that Tesla and Musk will not meet.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest Electric Cars for 2022 Says Car and Driver

Times are changing, and electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be paving the way to an alternatively powered future. However, EVs have had difficulty keeping costs down and convenience up. As a result, consumers are slower to adopt the fully-electric lifestyle. Still, if you go for the cheapest electric cars on the market like the 2022 Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV, you might save some money.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Stumbles, Future Grim

The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Recall alert: Kia recalls 260K older vehicles because ceiling covers can come loose

Kia has announced the recall of almost 260,000 older midsize cars after reports that the ceiling panel can come loose if the side curtain airbags inflate during a crash. Some 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans are subject to recall because the headliner plates may not be secured properly. They can come down and hit the driver or passengers, The Associated Press reported.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS

