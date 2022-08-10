ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Onama sees big edge on Nate Landwehr at UFC on ESPN 41: 'I'm just better than him'

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO – David Onama thinks he’s going to give Nate Landwehr some serious problems in the octagon at UFC on ESPN 41.

Onama (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) is set to meet Landwehr (15-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) in the featherweight co-main event of Saturday’s card, which takes place at Pechanga Arena and airs on ESPN/streams on ESPN+.

According to Onama, the matchup has been on his radar for a very long time. It was originally supposed to happen in March, and at this point he thinks he’s got Landwehr perfectly scouted.

“I feel like I’m better than this guy everywhere,” Onama told MMA Junkie and other reporters at UFC on ESPN 41 media day. “I’m better rounded, I’m just better than him. It’s going to be a tough fight for him. I’m going to be one of his better opponents.”

Despite Onama having just three fights in the UFC, and four for Landwehr, respectively, the UFC chose the matchup to serve as the co-headlining spot. Onama said that position on the card filled him with added motivation, and he intends to deliver a performance that will show he should be there many times more in the future.

“Being the co-main event is very exciting for me,” Onama said. “It’s my first co-main event in the UFC. The UFC, they know what they’re doing. I’m a very exciting fighter. I bring fireworks. That’s why I’m the co-main event. They know what I bring.

