WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.

WINTERSET, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO