Read full article on original website
Related
Back-to-school events continue across the Omaha metro on Sunday
There are a variety of back-to-school events being held on Sunday across the Omaha metro. They are full of fun games, food and of course necessary supplies.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
KETV.com
West Des Moines PD investigating barricade situation inside church, linked to an Omaha homicide
WINTERSET, Iowa — West Des Moines police confirmed Sunday that a suspect in an Omaha homicide has barricaded themselves inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. According to WDM PD, police chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church on North 8th Street. Officials said they are currently negotiating with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OPS celebrates upcoming school year with Back to School Bash
Students, parents and teachers within OPS met Saturday for a Back to School Bash outside Baxter Arena.
KETV.com
Funerals held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Funerals were held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel. Eighty-six-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford were all found dead in their home last Thursday. Investigators say there is evidence a pry bar was used to gain access...
WQAD
Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center
OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
Troubled foster care provider Saint Francis Ministries sues former executives
The former provider of child welfare services in the Omaha-metro area, St. Francis Ministries, is suing its leader, IT director and general counsel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
klkntv.com
Lincoln church hosting back-to-school free clothing event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A west Lincoln church will be celebrating the upcoming school year by giving back to the community. The Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church at 1601 W. Burnham St. will provide free gently used clothing for kids going back to class. The event will go from 10...
1011now.com
Lincoln organizations host free haircut and backpack event for back to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school starting in Lincoln on Monday, parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. Several local organizations came together on Sunday offering free haircuts to kids and taking a weight off of parents’ shoulders. Visionary Youth partnered with the Malone Center...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0