Lincoln, NE

WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
CBS 58

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
WQAD

Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff

WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
WINTERSET, IA
doniphanherald.com

Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center

OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
klkntv.com

Lincoln church hosting back-to-school free clothing event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A west Lincoln church will be celebrating the upcoming school year by giving back to the community. The Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church at 1601 W. Burnham St. will provide free gently used clothing for kids going back to class. The event will go from 10...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln organizations host free haircut and backpack event for back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school starting in Lincoln on Monday, parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. Several local organizations came together on Sunday offering free haircuts to kids and taking a weight off of parents’ shoulders. Visionary Youth partnered with the Malone Center...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Community Policy