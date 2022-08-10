Read full article on original website
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to 'idiotic' Biden officials: 'We are on the cusp of complete collapse'
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a "crisis level" of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. "We're at a crisis stage,...
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Arizona official issues cease-and-desist notice to Republican candidate: Stop telling people to steal our pens
The top prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona issued a cease-and-desist notice to a Republican candidate who has amplified voter fraud conspiracy theories and told supporters to steal pens from polling places on Election Day.Gail Golec, a GOP candidate for county supervisor, told her supporters on 2 August to take felt-tip pens provided at ballot boxes, echoing baseless election-related claims that ballots would not be counted if they are filled with other kinds of ink.Arizona emerged as a hotbed of election conspiracy theory activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent election deniers running for the GOP nominations...
25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked
According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has tripled since 2000. Fueling this years-long gun-buying bonanza has been rising demand for handguns. In 2009, semi-automatic handguns began outselling hunting rifles, underscoring a consumer shift toward guns typically used for personal protection. (This is […]
