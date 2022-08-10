ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Anchorage#Election State#Alaska Supreme Court#U S Economy#Election Fraud#U S House#The Anchorage Daily News#Adn#Alaskans
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Arizona official issues cease-and-desist notice to Republican candidate: Stop telling people to steal our pens

The top prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona issued a cease-and-desist notice to a Republican candidate who has amplified voter fraud conspiracy theories and told supporters to steal pens from polling places on Election Day.Gail Golec, a GOP candidate for county supervisor, told her supporters on 2 August to take felt-tip pens provided at ballot boxes, echoing baseless election-related claims that ballots would not be counted if they are filled with other kinds of ink.Arizona emerged as a hotbed of election conspiracy theory activity in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent election deniers running for the GOP nominations...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has tripled since 2000. Fueling this years-long gun-buying bonanza has been rising demand for handguns. In 2009, semi-automatic handguns began outselling hunting rifles, underscoring a consumer shift toward guns typically used for personal protection. (This is […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy