Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run
BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating more vandalism incidents, charge one suspect
ROCKLAND – Rockland Police have identified several suspects and charged at least one individual after an investigation that began Friday morning, Aug. 12, following reports of properties vandalized during the early morning hours. Police said they received at least five complaints of property having been "tagged" with racist and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing A Cannon? Maine State Troopers Found That And A Bunch Of Drugs Recently
Maine State Police arrested 3 people from Liberty last week who they say are connected to the sale and possession of illegal drugs and firearms, including a cannon. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, authorities tracked 27-year-old Cole Libby to a home he was said to be staying at on School Ridge Road in Liberty last Thursday, August 4th. Liberty had several warrants out for his arrest in several areas across the state, including Waldo, Knox, and Franklin counties.
BREAKING: Massive Central Maine Drug Bust Yields Stolen Vehicles, Weapons, Multiple Arrests Made
According to a press release from Shannon Moss and the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police made multiple arrests and seized weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles from Central Maine on Thursday. Thursday, Maine State Police attempted to make contact with a wanted person on School Ridge Road in...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
penbaypilot.com
Eighty-four adults and children receive eye scans during Union Fair
UNION — The Camden Lions, the South Thomaston Lions, and the Waldoboro Lions held a vision screening clinic during the Union Fair and Blueberry Festival, in Union, July 27 to 30. The Lions scanned 84 adults and children during at the Fair and made 6 referrals. An evaluation referral...
penbaypilot.com
Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties
The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
foxbangor.com
Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day
HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
WMTW
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 13 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers
BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
penbaypilot.com
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
penbaypilot.com
Richard Nightingale, obituary
ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.
Comments / 1