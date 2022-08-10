ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Dozens celebrate first annual CARD K-9 Classic

CHICO, Calif. - CARD's first annual K-9 Classic brought dozens of people and furry friends to DeGarmo Park on Saturday afternoon. All kinds of dogs participated in the mutt strut for a chance at winning the 'Most Talented' or 'Biggest Pup Personality.'. Action News Now caught up with a couple...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of the Gold Fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. 1:35 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped forward progress on the Gold Fire burning in Bangor. CAL FIRE says the fire burned just over two acres and that they will be at the scene for the next few hours. CAL FIRE said one building was...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
CHICO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
REDDING, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park

RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

