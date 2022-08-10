Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens celebrate first annual CARD K-9 Classic
CHICO, Calif. - CARD's first annual K-9 Classic brought dozens of people and furry friends to DeGarmo Park on Saturday afternoon. All kinds of dogs participated in the mutt strut for a chance at winning the 'Most Talented' or 'Biggest Pup Personality.'. Action News Now caught up with a couple...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
18th annual Car Show and Shine Saturday at Chico’s Elk Lodge
CHICO, Calif. - The 18th annual Hot August Day Car Show and Shine will be at the Elks Lodge in Chico on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be open to all cars with an award presentation at 1:30 p.m. The show is free and there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Redding teacher creates GoFundMe page due to rising costs of school supplies
REDDING, Calif. — A local teacher has turned to GoFundMe in an effort to find school supplies for her class as a result of rising costs for school necessities. Savana is a brand new first-grade teacher in the Redding area, eager to jumpstart the new year with plenty of fun activities and lessons for her students.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of the Gold Fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. 1:35 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped forward progress on the Gold Fire burning in Bangor. CAL FIRE says the fire burned just over two acres and that they will be at the scene for the next few hours. CAL FIRE said one building was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
actionnewsnow.com
Staff at Chico's Pallet shelter take proactive measures as Butte County sees increase in Parvo cases
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Homeless Animal Outreach is stepping in to help staff at the Pallet shelter be proactive as Butte County has been an increase in Parvo cases. The American Veterinary Medical Association says Parvo can be spread to all dogs, especially puppies, and the illness spreads via dog-to-dog contact or contaminated feces.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park
RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
shastascout.org
Emergency Drought Relief For Family Farms Could Help Some in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District
A series of decisions by federal, state and local water officials this year have left Shasta County residents in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) with none of their usual water allocations. It’s a situation that’s proving disastrous for many within the small water service area. Without water to irrigate...
Comments / 0