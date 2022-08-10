Read full article on original website
twincitieslive.com
Mara Restaurant and Bar at the Four Seasons
The new Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown Minneapolis is Minnesota’s first five star hotel and it features a restaurant on its first floor called Mara. The Head Chef, Gavin Kaysen gives us a taste of his menu and shares a lot of culinary secrets!
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
mspmag.com
Puttery Mini Golf and Bar Coming to Downtown Minneapolis
A new, social mini-golf venue is coming to downtown Minneapolis. Puttery is a modern spin on mini-golf, combining the beloved game we all know with a lively bar scene, innovative scoring technology and themed courses. The entertainment concept owned by Drive Shack Inc. currently has locations in The Colony, TX, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington D.C., with venues currently underway in Chicago, New York City, and more cities.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
In the heart of Minneapolis, the Downtown district is a place that combines architectural excellence with historical importance. You are reading: Things to do in downtown minneapolis | 15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Minneapolis, MN. Flanked by the Mississippi River, this dynamic and unique community offers its thirty...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota
Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
minnesotamonthly.com
A Hidden Gem for Theater Lovers
Presenting eight full-length shows a season, Lyric Arts’ upcoming Season 22–23 features something for everyone with a delightful mix of hilarious comedies, intriguing dramas, and rocking musicals. The 227 seats in Lyric Arts’ Main Street Stage provide an intimate atmosphere where stories can come alive. With popcorn for...
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The “Two Good” has 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high. The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go. 🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company: "Trail Magic," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains 3 milligrams of THC. Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities. 🍍 Wild Mind Ales: For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with 5 milligrams of THC. Available hopefully by next week, the brewery told Axios.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider. The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
Dellwood family fights Alzheimer’s with wine and fashion
DELLWOOD, Minn. — Arlie Peltier lived generously, loved fiercely and dressed fashionably. In fact, Arlie’s family first realized something may be wrong when her fashion sense started to fade. “She put on a summer outfit in the middle of winter. Put something on inside out,” her husband, Ron...
fox9.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
"Harvest a New North" event aims to change North Minneapolis narrative away from violence
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the start of the school year just weeks away, efforts are underway to change the narrative in North Minneapolis. "Harvest a New North" is an effort to spread faith, hope and love throughout the community, focusing on the opportunities for growth and not so much the violence that can spread fear.A coalition of churches and community groups are working together, bringing community together to celebrate a new way of thinking, on the cusp of the new school year.Among other things, "Harvest a New North" is also a push to celebrate the opportunities that are available to families...
