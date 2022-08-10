Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
The Hundred: Watch best shots of Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74 not out
Watch the best shots as Oval Invincibles' Lauren Winfield-Hill hits 74 not out as she leads her side to a nine-wicket win over the Northern Superchargers at the Oval. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
BBC
The Italian town that celebrates fish and chips
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. Close your eyes and inhale deeply and the smells could transport you to almost any Scottish town centre. Open them, though, and you will find that your nose has been deceiving you. The distinctive aroma of fish and chips has been wafting through...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in career at Western and Southern Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu will face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams for the first time in her career on Sunday. The pair have been drawn together in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier this week, Williams suggested she would soon retire from tennis,...
