New Smyrna Beach, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes

To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Government
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
flaglerlive.com

Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow

This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views

Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

New Fireworks and Smoking Ordinances

A rowdy 4th of July holiday last year has led to new ordinances and restrictions in South Daytona. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting several ordinances were passed including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales, and building height revisions. Fireworks. Fireworks restrictions were put into effect after the...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up

Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL
floridahikes.com

Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail

Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
OVIEDO, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

