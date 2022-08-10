Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
Pete Buttigieg: Daytona Beach Getting Small Community Air Service Development Program Funds
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced last week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. These federal grants assist small communities across the country with maintaining...
palmcoastobserver.com
Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes
To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
WESH
Brevard County voters to decide on affordable housing trust fund in November
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Like counties across Central Florida, many people in Brevard are caught in the affordable housing crisis. And now Brevard voters will decide if the county will create a long-term affordable housing trust fund to help tackle the issue–a measure put on November’s ballot with bipartisan support.
flaglerlive.com
1st Early Voting Day Begins With Harmony and a Cross-Party Prayer. Then Joe Mullins Shows Up.
There was so much good will and harmony among candidates and their supporters on this first day of early voting at the public library on Palm Coast Parkway that Sims Jones, a Democratic candidate for City Council, led a prayer with Republicans, including one of his opponents, Theresa Pontieri, before the day’s campaigning began.
flaglerlive.com
Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow
This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
wmfe.org
As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views
Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
click orlando
Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
newsdaytonabeach.com
New Fireworks and Smoking Ordinances
A rowdy 4th of July holiday last year has led to new ordinances and restrictions in South Daytona. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting several ordinances were passed including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales, and building height revisions. Fireworks. Fireworks restrictions were put into effect after the...
flaglerlive.com
Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up
Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
cityofoviedo.net
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
justia.com
Q: I got a civil action summons, I haven’t responded yet, but this is from 2016 I can’t find the case in public records?
Does this mean There is no case anymore. It said I had 20 days to respond but I don’t know that included weekends now am I too late, will I have to pay in full or can I still respond. The weird thing is I can’t find it in public records search.
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Staly Issues Statement Rejecting Any Suggestion of Endorsement of Palm Coast Candidates
“Let me make it very clear,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today in a brief statement issued as a letter to editors of local news media. “I have not endorsed and will not endorse any candidate for Palm Coast City Coast City Council.”. The statement mentions no name, but...
floridahikes.com
Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail
Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida to open new store and donation center on Aug.17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth's new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team Responds to Overturned 1,200-Gallon Fuel Tanker
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team and Engine 44 responded to a call for a 1,200-gallon fuel tanker that had rolled over at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The accident happened on southbound I-95 at mile marker 200. In order to remove the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fox News Highlights Longtime Brevard Resident Jimmy Palermo as Originator of the Sports Bar
FOX NEWS – Jimmy Palermo grew up in a bootlegger bar during Prohibition and then stitched up the shattered bodies of American GIs in the Battle of the Bulge as a World War II U.S. Army medic. He returned home to St. Louis — and hit a grand slam...
