Bats erupt for Post 31 in Game 1 win Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home champions Falcon quartet nam...

MILLERS CREEK — A strong start gave Wilkes Post 31 the upper hand in the best-of-three Area IV series with an 8-5 win over Shelby Post 82 in the North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch playoffs on June 25 at West Wilkes High School.

[…]

The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled hard in the heat going 3-0-1 for the day.

[…]

Headlined by Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, who won his xx-straight championship, this past winter’s All-Foothills 2A Conference wrestling team

[…]

Forbush High School had at least one athlete each named to the All-Foothills 2A Conference Indoor Track and Swimming teams last winter.

[…]

East Yadkin Softball Association 8u team claimed the title of champions in Boone on July 23. The team took on Ashe County and Watauga County.

[…]

Whether it was winning conference titles or capturing conference player of the year accolades, the swimmers from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools were will-represented on this past winter’s All-Northwest 1A Conference teams.

[…]

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference wrestling team this past winter.

[…]

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball program hosted its annual volleyball camp this past week.

[…]

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.

[…]

DOBSON — The Foothills Senior Legion Team didn’t go down without a fight in its Area III Tournament Series against Mocksville Post 174.

[…]

The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.

[…]

MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.

[…]

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team returns to Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem this week for a key homestand which will feature the team’s first-ever “Dog Night” and a unique collaboration with the local minor league hockey team.

(Feed generated with FetchRSS )