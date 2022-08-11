ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millers Creek, NC

Bats erupt for Post 31 in Game 1 win Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home champions Falcon quartet nam...

 5 days ago
MILLERS CREEK — A strong start gave Wilkes Post 31 the upper hand in the best-of-three Area IV series with an 8-5 win over Shelby Post 82 in the North Carolina American Legion Lady Fastpitch playoffs on June 25 at West Wilkes High School.

The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled hard in the heat going 3-0-1 for the day.

Headlined by Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, who won his xx-straight championship, this past winter’s All-Foothills 2A Conference wrestling team

Forbush High School had at least one athlete each named to the All-Foothills 2A Conference Indoor Track and Swimming teams last winter.

East Yadkin Softball Association 8u team claimed the title of champions in Boone on July 23. The team took on Ashe County and Watauga County.

Whether it was winning conference titles or capturing conference player of the year accolades, the swimmers from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools were will-represented on this past winter’s All-Northwest 1A Conference teams.

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference wrestling team this past winter.

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball program hosted its annual volleyball camp this past week.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association recently announced Surry Community College’s Hadly Tucker as an All-American Scholar Team selection for the 2021-2022 year.

DOBSON — The Foothills Senior Legion Team didn’t go down without a fight in its Area III Tournament Series against Mocksville Post 174.

The Mount Airy Granite Bears were named the Northwest 1A Conference Cup Champions for the 2021-22 school year.

MILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader.

WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team returns to Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem this week for a key homestand which will feature the team’s first-ever “Dog Night” and a unique collaboration with the local minor league hockey team.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
