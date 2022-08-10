Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.

