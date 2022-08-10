Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
‘Patient’ Lex Thomas ready for his senior season at Heritage High School
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Heritage high school senior quarterback Lex Thomas knows the importance of patience. It serves him well in the pocket as well as in life. As a sophomore, Thomas was good enough to start at quarterback for Heritage, but there was just one problem – well – make that two.
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt take over NC State’s Instagram for the Day
A couple of days ago, Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt were handed the camera to show State fans just what gameday is like through the player’s eyes. The guys chronicle a day in the Bahamas as they participate in walkthroughs, downtime at the hotel and pregame shootaround.
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Commit Tamarcus Cooley Manhandles Pinecrest in Scrimmage
2023 3-Star NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley (ATH) kicked off his Senior season at Rolesville on Wednesday night, as the Rams faced off against Pinecrest in a preseason scrimmage. Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball, or the defensive side of the ball, Cooley was leaving his opponent on the ground in a violent fashion.
packinsider.com
Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State
Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
PFF tabs 8 NC State players on All-ACC Teams, Leary left off all 4 teams
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2022 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team was announced earlier this week, and NC State had notable players on the lists -- which should come as no surprise. But the biggest surprise was one player who was left off all three lists and the honorable mention: Devin Leary.
Jada Boyd won’t return for NC State basketball. What does that mean for the Wolfpack?
“Jada is a great player with valuable ACC and big-game experience that will be missed,” N.C. State head coach Wes Moore said. “We appreciate all she has done for our program and wish her nothing but the best.”
insidepacksports.com
IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz
IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz (59:21) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on...
J.D. McDuffie Day coming in September
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s pioneering drivers will be remembered forever. On this day in 1991, J.D. McDuffie sadly died in a car crash at Watkins Glen International at The Bud at The Glen. He was just 52. McDuffie was one of the last independent drivers who willed himself on the track to […]
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
North Carolina Man 'Still Shaking' After Winning $250,000 Lottery Prize
After winning a few bucks playing golf, he tried his luck with a lottery ticket — and won again!
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
REO Speedwagon and Styx bring their Live and UnZoomed Tour to Raleigh
See concert photos from the two powerhouse bands from the late 1970s and early ’80s.
WRAL
New video shows chaos, aftermath of 6 teens being shot at Raleigh nightclub
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New video shows chaos, aftermath of 6 teens being shot at Raleigh nightclub. Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out...
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
