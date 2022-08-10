ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Commit Tamarcus Cooley Manhandles Pinecrest in Scrimmage

2023 3-Star NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley (ATH) kicked off his Senior season at Rolesville on Wednesday night, as the Rams faced off against Pinecrest in a preseason scrimmage. Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball, or the defensive side of the ball, Cooley was leaving his opponent on the ground in a violent fashion.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
packinsider.com

Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State

Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz

IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz (59:21) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on...
RALEIGH, NC
WETM 18 News

J.D. McDuffie Day coming in September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s pioneering drivers will be remembered forever. On this day in 1991, J.D. McDuffie sadly died in a car crash at Watkins Glen International at The Bud at The Glen. He was just 52. McDuffie was one of the last independent drivers who willed himself on the track to […]
SANFORD, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters 'best looking cruiser' contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC

