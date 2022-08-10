ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Survey Reveals the Vast Majority of Texas Teachers are Considering Quitting

An alarming number of Texas educators are considering quitting their job. KSAT is reporting that a survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) found that 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were seriously considering moving on from the profession. In comparison, the survey found that 53% of teachers were considering quitting their job in 2018, the last time the survey was conducted.
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here

I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas

They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore

Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
