10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Is The Farmer’s Almanac is Predicting a Tough West Texas Winter
I am not sure I would mind an arctic cold winter this year. I mean after a record string of 100 plus days this summer, it might just be a great relief. With that in mind, the Farmer's Almanac has released their winter forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. Before...
Five Fun Things to Do This Fall in the Great State of Texas
The recent rains we just had, make me realize how much I enjoy the cooler weather. Summer's fun if you have a pool to stay cool however, fall is one of the best seasons in the Lone Star State, especially if you want to do things outdoors. Case and point,...
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice in Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
What Age Can You Leave Your Children Alone? Find Out If You’re Legal in Texas
I absolutely get it. Life is busy, especially this time of year. When you have children it can become even more difficult. Finding someone to watch your young children is common for many reasons. There's work and errands just for starters. Childcare can be a real problem. I'm the oldest...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
With Gun Sales Down the Texas Gun Show Is Bringing More Vendors to Town
With Texas making the top 5 of Most Guns Purchased in America in 2021, now in 2022 gun purchases in America are dropping drastically. That's not the case in Texas as purchases may have dropped a little in the first half of this year in comparison to last year's record-setting sales.
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Survey Reveals the Vast Majority of Texas Teachers are Considering Quitting
An alarming number of Texas educators are considering quitting their job. KSAT is reporting that a survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) found that 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were seriously considering moving on from the profession. In comparison, the survey found that 53% of teachers were considering quitting their job in 2018, the last time the survey was conducted.
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here
I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System
It probably comes as no surprise that Texas ranks poorly for education. As a matter of fact, the overall ranking for the Lone Star State is just 34th, according to World Population Review. Knowing all that, you can assume that Texas doesn't rank well with early education (Pre-K) either. The...
New Study Reveals Texans Are Good Sleepers but Many Suffer With Insomnia
Based on Google search data, it was found that these insufficient sleepers have searched for sleep medication online. With help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), JAMA, and the County Health rankings we are able to discover that some states struggle with insomnia. This past year, a study just...
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore
Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
